17 Ultra-Trendy Strappy Bathing Suits — All Under $40

One of our favorite swimsuit trends for the summer is the ultra-strappy look. You know what we’re talking about: Garments adorned with criss-cross straps that instantly add shape to your look! These swimsuits can accentuate your waist, make you feel cinched and ready to rule the pool or beach in no time.

Interested? Check out our 17 top picks below. These styles are receiving serious praise from shoppers, and they’re all beyond affordable! There’s no need to spend a fortune to stay on top of the trend. Stay ahead of the curve and get your hands on one of these swimsuits now!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Halter Two-Piece

This bathing suit was made to turn heads! It may not be the best for tanning, but it certainly makes an impression. You can also team the top with a different pair of bottoms if you’re not digging the high-cut look!

Get the JUMISEE Women’s Neon Strappy Bikini for just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. We Also Love: This two-piece from zeraca offers up a more modest version of the strappy look — starting at $25 on Amazon!

3. We Also Love: This strappy two-piece from Sovoyontee was made with curvy figures in mind — starting at $28 on Amazon!

4. We Also Love: We love the added wrap-around strap details on this LOLLO VITA string bikini set — starting at just $7 on Amazon!

5. We Also Love: This One-Shoulder Strappy Bikini

The simple added tie detail on the side of this bikini set completes its stylish look!

Get the OMKAGI Women’s One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Tie Knot 2 Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. We Also Love: This wrap-style swimsuit from Peddney comes in so many incredible colors — starting at $14 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: Want another fashion moment? This plunging deep-V one-piece from KOVCOAP comes in a gorgeous snakeskin print — just $19 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: Another great wrap bikini is Tempt Me’s variation — starting at just $20 on Amazon!

9. We Also Love: You can get the same side-strap tie detail in a strapless version with this set from FAFOFA — starting at just $9 on Amazon!

10. We Also Love: This Dixperfect bikini’s standout feature is the criss-cross back halter top — starting at just $10 on Amazon!

11. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a simple strappy look, this high-waisted two-piece set from SherryDC is the perfect minimalist pick — starting at $17 on Amazon!

12. We Also Love: The top and bottom of this ESONLAR bikini blend together for a seamless, monokini look — just $22 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: This Kisscynest two-piece is another trendy take on the strappy halter look — starting at $18 on Amazon!

14. We Also Love: We’re crushing on the cutout strap detail on the top of this bikini from FAFOFA — starting at $5 on Amazon!

15. We Also Love: This Multi-Way Criss-Cross One-Piece

If you’re looking to score a classic piece in an updated style, this is the one to buy!

Get the MOPOOGOSS Women’s Sexy Deep V Neck High Waist Multi-Way Bandage One Piece Swimsuit for prices starting at just $5, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

16. We Also Love: This CUPSHE two-piece has a wrap top that’s ideal for supporting larger chests — just $23 on Amazon!

17. We Also Love: This one-piece criss-cross suit from CHYRII can be styled in four gorgeous, unexpected ways — starting at $22 on Amazon!

