The 21 Best Deals at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends & Family Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you ready to shop? We hope so, because the annual Friends & Family Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue just launched — and it’s everything. You can score 25% off or more on some of the best designer pieces available right now. Whether you’re in the market for a new handbag or a pair of designer sneakers, the markdowns are seriously major!

It can be overwhelming to sift through the selection, so we broke it down into must-have categories and provided our favorite picks. Check them all out below, and don’t be afraid to treat yourself!

Our Absolute Favorite: Leather jackets may not seem all that exciting, but we can assure you that this quilted version from Blanc Noir is totally unique! Not only is it gorgeous, it’s made from high-quality leather. Swoon! It was $299, but it’s currently in stock for $244!

1. Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Spanx leggings are known for their tummy control and body-shaping capabilities, but when you buy a pair in black metallic leopard print, they’re even better. Originally $68, now just $51!

Shop all activewear on sale now!

2. Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: A classic wool coat is always going to look stylish, and you can invest in a great designer option thanks to this stunning piece from Weekend Max Mara. Originally $1,150, now just $863!

Shop all coats and jackets on sale now!

3. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Save yourself from stressing about what to wear during the holidays by picking up this Micheal Kors dress ahead of time. Originally $165, now just $124!

Shop all dresses on sale now!

4. Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted jeans from 7 For All Mankind are such a hit with shoppers, and we can’t believe they’re available for such an affordable price. Originally $215, now just $81!

Shop all denim on sale now!

5. Jumpsuits and Rompers

Our Absolute Favorite: You may think that this Frame jumpsuit is just for the summer, but all you have to do is layer a long-sleeve tee underneath and you have the perfect fall look. Originally $445, now just $234!

Shop all jumpsuits and rompers on sale now!

6. Knits

Our Absolute Favorite: This fabulous fringe Rails sweater is one of the most unique knits that we’ve seen lately. Originally $198, now just $149!

Shop all knits on sale now!

7. Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: This cowl neck sweatshirt from Splendid is super cozy, but it’s also cute enough to wear out to brunch and dinner. Originally $128, now just $96!

Shop all loungewear on sale now!

8. Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This slinky skirt is ideal for layering with a sweater in the fall, and you can team it with crop tops all summer long. Originally $159, now just $119!

Shop all skirts on sale now!

9. Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things simple with this organic cotton knit sweater from Eileen Fisher. Originally $148, now just $111!

Shop all sweaters on sale now!

10. Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: The tie-dye trend is still going strong, and you can embrace it thanks to this zip-up hoodie from ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo. Originally $295, now just $133!

Shop all sweatshirts and hoodies on sale now!

11. Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: This burnt orange top from Alice + Olivia is positively dreamy for the fall. Originally $350, now just $263!

Shop all tops on sale now!

12. Workwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Look like a true professional in this show-stopping wool blazer from Elie Tahari. Originally $398, now just $120!

Shop all workwear on sale now!

13. Booties

Our Absolute Favorite: These Chelsea boots from Stuart Weitzman give the style a feminine edge with a sleek silhouette and a chunky block heel. Originally $595, now just $446!

Shop all booties on sale now!

14. Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Platform sneakers are everything, and this pair has a tiny touch of snakeskin that amps up the look. Originally $205, now just $154!

Shop all sneakers on sale now!

15. Pumps

Our Absolute Favorite: Live your full Carrie Bradshaw fantasy with this pair of pumps from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. Originally $355, now just $266!

Shop all pumps and heels on sale now!

16. Sandals

Our Absolute Favorite: Already missing the summer? Get prepped for next year with these awesome slip-on sandals from Tory Burch. Originally $248, now just $130!

Shop all sandals on sale now!

17. Crossbody Purses

Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes all you need is a small crossbody bag when you’re heading out for dinner, and this leather one instantly stole our attention. Originally $395, now just $296!

Shop all crossbody purses on sale now!

18. Tote Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: Carry everything you need on a busy day of errands with this tote from Rebecca Minkoff. Originally $198, now just $149!

Shop all tote bags on sale now!

19. Backpacks

Our Absolute Favorite: This classic backpack from Herschel will hold all of your travel essentials in style. Originally $130, now just $68!

Shop all backpacks on sale now!

20. Home Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: Spruce up your work-from-home space with this adorable desk clock from Aerin. Originally $295, now just $221!

Shop all home decor on sale now!

21. Kitchen and Dining

Our Absolute Favorite: Enjoy your evening glass of wine with a millennial touch thanks to these holographic rainbow glasses. Originally $15, now just $11!

Shop all kitchen and dining wear on sale now!

Check out everything that you can get on sale right now during the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!