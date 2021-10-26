21 Fall Ruffle Dresses That Are Perfect for Every Occasion — Starting at $23

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ruffle details are seriously romantic — especially on dresses. The extra frills make Us feel girly and adorable, and when we’re in a feminine mood, a ruffle dress is the way to go!

There are so many variations on ruffles far beyond simple adornments on the hem or neckline of a dress. There are more dramatic ruffles and more subtle ones, and you can find a style to wear for any type of occasion. Whether you just want a frock to rock in the daytime or need one for an upcoming holiday party, we’ve rounded up a slew of styles that you’ll fall in love with below!

21 Dresses With Ruffles to Wear From Day to Night This Fall

Casual Daytime Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can style this simple knee-length dress from Allegra K for fall day dates — or even the office with a blazer and some ballet flats!

2. We Also Love: This Sidefeel dress is similar to the one above but slightly shorter, so it’s appropriate for more informal settings.

3. We Can’t Forget: The corduroy that this tiered babydoll dress from Madewell is made from is absolutely ideal for the fall!

4. Shoppers’ Favorite: For a frock you can rely on 24/7, this MITILLY swing dress is ultra-popular — and we adore the subtle ruffle details!

5. Best Dress with Pockets: This babydoll dress from FANCYINN is incredibly flattering, and it scores massive bonus points for having convenient pockets!

6. Favorite Midi Dress: The material on this Treasure + Bond tiered dress is actually a soft knit, so you know it’s going to feel extra comfy.

7. Best Maxi Dress: You can wear this boho-style dress from KIRUNDO pretty much anywhere, and even style it up for fancier affairs!

Weekend Brunch and Date Dresses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Wrap-style dresses like this WEEPINLEE number are incredibly reliable, and we’re swooning over the ruffle along the hem!

9. We Also Love: This BerryGo maxi wrap dress has a ruffle detail that extends all the way around the hem to give the look a more dramatic effect!

10. We Can’t Forget: If you seriously love ruffles, this mini dress from MITILLY offers them in abundance!

11. Customers’ Most-Loved: Amazon shoppers have officially marked this ruffle mini dress from Eytino as one of the site’s bestsellers!

12. Favorite Fitted Ruffle Dress: This ASTR the Label floral mini dress is ruched with touches of ruffle on the hem and neckline!

13. Our Pick for Date Night: This chiffon mini dress from ROVLET has an adorable ruffle skirt and a plunging neckline for a sultry vibe.

14. Absolute Bestseller: Shoppers are obsessed with this piece from Relipop because it’s not actually a dress — it’s a playsuit!

Cocktail and Wedding Guest Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Everything about this midi dress from ECOWISH is perfection, from the bodycon fit to the dramatic one-shoulder ruffle detail!

16. We Also Love: This full-length off-the-shoulder dress from Ever-Pretty has the most romantic ruffle along the neckline.

17. We Can’t Forget: The ruffle detail on the slit of this Knitee cocktail dress is the standout feature!

18. Favorite Show-Stopping Dress: You’re pretty much guaranteed to turn heads when you walk into a room wearing this Lulus single-sleeve wrap dress!

19. Favorite Subtle Ruffle Dress: The ruffles featured on this sleek Donna Ricco dress look beyond elegant on the shoulder straps.

20. Best Flattering Fit: This onlypuff midi dress her a mermaid fit-and-flare feel that will look great on a wide range of figures!

21. Best Little Black Dress: Shoppers say that they love how this Bardot dress smooths out the tummy area and feels incredibly comfortable!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!