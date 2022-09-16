5 Incredible Cupping Machines for Pain Therapy and Lymphatic Detox

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve ever noticed an influencer’s Instagram Stories post featuring large red spots on their body and wondered about the origins, chances are they recently indulged in a cupping therapy session. It’s a treatment that’s become fairly trendy in recent years and offers tons of benefits, including pain relief and even cellulite reduction.

But you don’t have to book an expensive spa visit to snag the full cupping experience, because there are plenty of at-home sets you can learn to use. We found a solid selection of various cupping machines, all of which shoppers say have helped them save big bucks. If you’re interested in giving cupping a try, shop from our list below!

Scienlodic 3-in-1 Cupping Set

This heated cupping device is easy to handle, which is ideal if you don’t have anyone around to lend a helping hand. It’s also super portable so you can take it with you while you travel.

See it!

Get the Scienlodic 3 in 1 Cupping Set for prices starting at $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Becommend Smart Dynamic Cupping Therapy Set

Shoppers say this little device has worked wonders for cellulite reduction! It’s ideal for anyone who’s new to cupping and wants a straightforward, easy-to-use machine to help them get acquainted with this form of physical therapy.

See it!

Get the Becommend Smart Dynamic Cupping Therapy Set for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

HENITAR Electric Cupping Therapy Set

With this machine, you’ll get 12 different heat settings that can be adjusted to where you feel comfortable, and it’s portable too. It’s another solid option for a cupping beginner to get familiar with!

See it!

Get the HENITAR Electric Cupping Therapy Set for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

TIMKDLE 7 Sizes Silicone Cupping Therapy Set

This set offers a variety of sizes, which all serve a different purpose. You can get acquainted with each one and figure out which you like best as you explore the powers of cupping.

See it!

Get the TIMKDLE 7 Sizes Silicone Cupping Therapy Set for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Scienlodic 24pcs Cupping Set

This set may seem intense, but shoppers say it’s actually incredibly easy to use! With this option, you’ll get multiple cups so you can target different parts of the body at the same time. Score!

See it!

Get the Scienlodic 24pcs Cupping Set for prices starting at $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!