7 Hair Removal Tools to Make Your Body Beach-Ready

Before we hit the beach or pool in our best swimsuits, we usually like to get some prep work out of the way. We’re talking about the bikini area, and we need the right hair removal tools to leave it in check!

Sure, you can use the trusty razor you use on your legs — but the problem with that method is you may be risking some serious razor bumps or other irritation. Your best bet is to buy a shaver or hair remover that’s specifically designed for the sensitive bikini area, and we have plenty of options that will get the job done for you. Read on to shop below!

This Bestselling Electric Razor

Reviewers call this the absolute best electric razor for anyone who hates the shaving process! It cuts down your shaving time and you can use it on every inch of your body — including the bikini area. It comes with three different razors that you can switch up depending on what your needs are, and you’ll be left with perfectly smooth skin every time!

Get the Brori Electric Razor for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Travel-Friendly Razor

The blade on this electric shaver ensures that you won’t receive any nicks or cuts in the process. It comes with a precision blade for fine and short hair, or a wider one for hair that’s longer or coarser — plus it’s super easy to travel with!

Get the Palmperfect Bikini Trimmer for $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Electric Razor Set

This tool comes with both a shaver and an epilator head which you can interchange depending on your preference. We also love that you can use this on wet or dry skin, so you don’t have to worry about hopping in the shower if you’re touching up on the go!

Get the Philips Beauty BikiniGenie for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gentle Electric Razor

Shoppers call this a “holy grail” shaver for sensitive areas! They love how easy it is to use, so if you’ve never experienced an electronic shaver before, this would be a great one to start with for a seamless process.

Get the Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Women’s Electric Razor for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Small Precise Razor

This shaver has a precise single cerated blade that you can adjust and move around accordingly! It’s another great tool that’s ideal for traveling so you can touch up whenever you need to.

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Bikini Shaver for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Hair Removal Cream

If you don’t want to deal with razors, this removal cream is an excellent alternative! The formula for this specific option was designed for the sensitive skin around the bikini area. It’s infused with green tea to help soothe the skin while removing your hair in a gentle way. Just make sure you try out a patch test just in case you may have a reaction.

Get the Nair Bikini Cream with Green Tea Sensitive Formula for $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This At-Home Laser Hair Removal Tool

Getting laser hair removal is a more permanent way to get rid of unwanted body hair, but treatments can be seriously expensive. You can save some money by trying out this far more affordable alternative right at home! Shoppers say that it’s helped them out immensely, and there’s a setting for the bikini area to make the process as painless as possible.

Get the XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal Tool for $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

