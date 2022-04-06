7 Stylish Leather Blazers That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In case you haven’t been paying attention to what Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner are wearing lately, blazers are totally the moment! We’ve been picking up pointers from their street style snaps looks and shopping for blazers we can add to our wardrobe — specifically leather ones.

Because it’s still a bit chilly outside, a leather blazer can act as a strong lightweight jacket — and we sourced the best of the best for you to choose from! Any one of the options below can completely shake up your current ‘fits and make any ensemble appear new and fresh. Read on to check out our favorite picks!

Best Overall Blazer Pick

This blazer has it all! It’s super affordable, on trend with its oversized look and comes in a slew of amazing shade options. You have every tone of brown, black and some fun colors available to choose from!

Get the BHMAWSRT Women’s Leather Blazer for prices starting at $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Animal Print Blazer

If you’re looking to stand out with your leather blazer look, this snakeskin print version will be your go-to. It scores bonus points for being on sale for over 50% off!

Get the River Island Snake Print Faux Leather Oversize Blazer (originally $130) on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

Best Bright Blazer

If you want a blazer that pops, this green shade is absolutely perfect. It’s bright without being too flashy, and this olive color will pair with tons of other items in your wardrobe!

Get the Topshop Double Breasted Faux Leather Blazer for $104 at Nordstrom!

Best Shacket Option

Shackets are just as versatile and fashionable as blazers, so we had to include at least one in this roundup! We adore the more casual feel of this silhouette, and it comes in a slew of hues as well.

Get the FERNGIRL Women’s Button Front Faux PU Leather Shacket for prices starting at $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Structured Blazer

If you’re looking for a leather blazer that you can wear to work, this is one is ideal. Its design is particularly professional, but you can just as easily make it look more relaxed with high-waisted jeans and a crop top underneath!

Get The Drop Women’s Anouk Blazer for prices starting at $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Cropped Blazer

Cropped blazers like this one are the ultimate match for any type of high-rise bottoms! If you’re looking for variety or aren’t a huge fan of the oversized aesthetic, this is an excellent pick.

Get the SheIn Women’s Zipper Front Casual PU Leather Cropped Jacket for prices starting at $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

Best Affordable Pick

You don’t have to drop a lot of dollars to get a sleek leather blazer look, and this option proves it! It’s incredibly stylish — no one will guess that you scooped it for less than $30.

Get the FOCUSNORM Autumn PU Leather Blazer (originally $36) on sale for $29 at Walmart!

