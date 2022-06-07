Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s easy to fall into a tricky relationship with food. We want to enjoy it and treat ourselves here and there, but the comfort and happiness it brings can sometimes screw with us. Soon we find ourselves eating every time we’re a little stressed or sad, even when we’re totally full. That comfort and happiness soon turns into even more stress, but the cycle is so hard to stop!

If you’re having trouble breaking out of emotional eating habits like this, you’re far from being the only one. It’s so encouraging to find thousands of reviews on a dietary supplement made to target this exact issue, knowing that it’s worked for so many others before Us. Now it’s our turn!

Get the Aceworkz Saffron Extract Weight Loss Support Dietary Supplement for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This supplement doesn’t have a huge ingredient list or any sketchy details. It focuses on the 100% pure saffron extract, which may boost your metabolism, regulate your appetite and reduce cravings, so you don’t feel hungry when you’re actually not hungry at all. Saffron may also enhance your mood, calming stress and anxiety, specifically to put a stop to emotional eating. On top of all of that, it may provide an energy boost so you can be more active. It’s caffeine-free too, so you won’t crash afterward!

Saffron has been scientifically studied as a weight loss aid, and the results are super encouraging. One study (Pub Med) focused on women taking saffron extract for eight weeks and found that it “produces a reduction of snacking and creates a satiating effect that could contribute to body weight loss.”

This supplement is made in the USA in an FDA-registered facility and has been third party-tested. It was designed by physicians and nutritionists, and it contains no fillers, preservatives, binders or gluten. It’s also non-GMO and vegetarian!

One more awesome detail? This product is so affordable! For under $20 you get 90 capsules. It’s recommended that you take one capsule twice a day, preferably 20 to 30 minutes before a meal. It’s that simple! It’s always best to see a doctor for any serious health issues, but this supplement could change everything!

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

