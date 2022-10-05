Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is clear, even-toned skin too much to ask for? All signs seem to point to yes. We do our best to keep up with our nightly skincare routine and always wear sunscreen during the day, but still, the dark spots creep in. Sometimes they even pop up without any sun exposure!

Most people might tell you to address these concerns with a dermatologist or aesthetician. These aren’t bad ideas, but they can be quite expensive and time-consuming. Not only are you paying for the visit, but you’ll probably need to shell out some serious cash for any take-home treatments as well. Isn’t there something you can use at home, by yourself, without a prescription? We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have a recommendation for you!

Get the Admire My Skin Dark Spot Corrector (originally $46) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This ultra-potent brightening serum is here to target all of your dark spot, hyperpigmentation and melasma woes. If you’re unfamiliar with melasma, it’s a “skin condition characterized by brown or blue-gray patches or freckle-like spots” that can affect anyone, but is commonly found on pregnant women. (Cleveland Clinic)

This serum is designed to fade and peel dark spots to remove brighter, clearer skin underneath. It has an unbelievable amount of fans on Amazon, and shoppers are comparing it to a chemical peel — but a much more accessible, inexpensive version. It’s designed to contain the highest concentration of powerful ingredients you can get without a prescription!

This formula contains a cocktail of acids, including salicylic, kojic, azelaic, lactic and ascorbic (vitamin C). It’s like a supergroup of ingredients!

Get the Admire My Skin Dark Spot Corrector (originally $46) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Admire My Skin claims you could see visible results within four weeks of using this serum, though many reviewers noted seeing significant changes even earlier. One thing to remember, however, is once your skin starts to peel, try to let it happen naturally — don’t peel with your fingers! Protect your skin by leaving it be and by making sure to apply and reapply your sunscreen throughout the day!

It’s recommended that you start by using this serum every other day before working up to daily use. Remember, it’s extremely potent! Apply it to clean skin, focusing on wherever you have dark spots. That could be your face, but also your hands, elbows or knees!

One more important thing to note is that after 60 days of use, you’ll want to take a break from this dark spot corrector for 30 days before adding it back into your routine. This should help keep your skin from building up a resistance so you can continue to have that bright, clear complexion from here on out!

Get the Admire My Skin Dark Spot Corrector (originally $46) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Admire My Skin here and explore more skincare peels here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!