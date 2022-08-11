Earn Rewards Just for Brushing Your Teeth With This Smart Toothbrush

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember the good old days when you’d get a gold star for completing even the simplest of tasks? We often wish something like that could exist in adult life too. Yes, we’ll complete our daily essential activities regardless, but it might be nice to receive a reward once in a while for something like brushing our teeth!

Fortunately, quip agrees with Us. The oral care brand is helping to take the mundane out of repetitive, unexciting activities by adding some extra incentive into the mix. Who could say no to a whiter smile and free stuff?

Start earning rewards with the Smart Electric Toothbrush, starting at $40, from quip!

quip makes some of the most popular electric toothbrushes around, but this version is next level. It features a Bluetooth Smart Motor to track your brushing. If you brush twice a day, every day for two minutes, you’ll start earning points you can redeem for rewards. That includes both products from quip and its growing list of partners. You could even earn an eGift card to Target!

You’ll even earn bonuses for completing challenges along the way. But how do you know how close you are to earning your next reward? Simply download and connect to the free quip app!

Let’s talk a little more about what makes this brush so great. Unlike some of its clunky electric toothbrush counterparts, this one has a slim, sleek handle, plus a soft-bristle, flexible brush head with a tongue scrub on the back. We also love the timed sonic vibrations. They pause every 30 seconds to let you know it’s time to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth so you get a thorough, even clean!

Start earning rewards with the Smart Electric Toothbrush, starting at $40, from quip!

This brush even comes with a multi-use cover, which is great for travel but can also be used as a stand or to help you mount your brush to the mirror. It will come with a battery as well, which lasts for three months. Don’t worry, because with your refill plan, you’ll receive a new battery along with a new brush head before time runs out — just $5 per refill! You can even add on the anti-cavity toothpaste for free. For a little extra dough, add on other accessories like a refillable floss pick or a futuristic mouthwash dispenser!

You can grab this awesome toothbrush in a white plastic version, or, for just $15 more, upgrade to a metal version in either all black or a pretty pink. Which one is your fave?

Start earning rewards with the Smart Electric Toothbrush, starting at $40, from quip!

Looking for more? Explore everything else at quip here!

Not done shopping? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!