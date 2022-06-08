This Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up Is Stylish Enough to Wear Out on the Town

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Traditionally, the cover-ups we throw on over our bathing suits tend to be pretty casual. We may just opt for a simple T-shirt and denim cutoffs — or we can pick out something that feels more elevated, like a dress!

But even cover-ups that come in frock form can be a bit too relaxed to wear on their own. While this may be true in most cases, this crochet number we found from AI’MAGE might change all that! As adorable as it looks over bathing suits, we can think of other ways to style it and wear out on the town. Versatility is key!

Get the AI’MAGE Crochet Swim Cover-Up Tank Dress for prices starting at $24 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This knit dress is super simple yet oh-so-stylish. It’s on the shorter side, but you can adjust the hem length with the ruched drawstring sides to make it longer or shorter. The general fit is loose, although you can size up if you want to go for a more relaxed fit. Shoppers who say they tried a few different sizes found pros and cons for both, so it’s all about your personal preferences.

This dress has wide sleeveless straps, a low scoop neckline and an even lower dip in the back. It has just enough sultriness that doesn’t go overboard! This dress’ design is cute enough to wear as a knit dress on hot summer nights with the right styling adjustments, and we have some ideas on how to accomplish exactly that.

As the dress is a bit sheer due to the crochet aesthetic, you have to wear smart layers underneath to prevent an accidental wardrobe malfunction. You can test out how a bodysuit will look, not to mention longline bralettes and high-waisted bike shorts. Even high-waisted bikini bottoms may do the trick. That said, a bodycon dress may also function as a full-length slip if you want more coverage! With a cover-up that’s as flattering as this one, we’re willing to get creative to snag as much use as possible this summer. No matter how you wear it, this is bound to be a seasonal sensation!

