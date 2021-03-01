All of the Alo Yoga Pieces From Alessandra Ambrosio’s Athleisure Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love to dress up every now and then, but our heart truly lies with activewear and loungewear. We feel comfiest in it, as well as our most confident. We love to treat ourself to some higher-end, celebrity-loved brands because we know when it comes to this type of clothing, it will always be worth it!

Our next purchase is definitely going to be from Alo Yoga. A favorite of countless celebrities, we were most recently inspired by model Alessandra Ambrosio, who went for a Santa Monica hike decked out in Alo gear. She wore three separate Alo pieces, and we’re going to help you get her look — or create your own!

Wild Thing Bra

Ambrosio wore the white version of this super cute and sporty bra, created for both “studio and street.” The ruching in front is so flattering and the racerback design is wonderfully supportive. The fabric is super soft and smooth, moisture-wicking and stretchy, and there are soft cups added on the light-to-sheer colors. One reviewer said they “totally feel fab” in this bra, whether they’re doing pilates or yoga or heading out to grab a coffee!

Get the Wild Thing Bra for just $62 at Alo Yoga with free shipping!

Cashmere Jet Set Hoodie

Tied around Ambrosio’s waist was this grey cashmere hoodie. The issue? It’s currently sold out! We’re not sure when or if it’s going to come back around, but if you want something super similar, Alo has plenty of other grey hoodies for you to choose from — and all for less than the Jet Set hoodie’s price of $250. You can easily get the same time of look with another one of the brand’s pieces!

Check out the Cashmere Jet Set Hoodie and shop all other grey sweatshirts at Alo Yoga here with free shipping!

Accolade Sweatpant

The cherry shade Ambrosio wore of these sweatpants may be gone from the website, but you can still grab the same Accolade sweats in a couple of in-stock colors — before those sell out too, at least. You are never going to want to take off these ultra-comfy sweatpants. For real. They’re the best for lounging around at home, but they’ll keep you comfy when you’re out and about too, whether on a hike or an errand run. These bottoms have reviewers asking the question, “Who needs jeans anyway?”

Get the Accolade Sweatpant for just $108 at Alo Yoga with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop everything else at Alo Yoga here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!