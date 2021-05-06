Upgrade Your Sandal Style by Channeling Alessandra Ambrosio

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Warm weather is all about taking it easy — slowing down a chaotic mind or hectic schedule and enjoying the moment. You want to breathe in the salty sea air, relax surrounded by the sounds of nature and eat soft, heavenly ice cream. You can even take it easier when it comes to fashion since you don’t have to add on so many layers!

Step one? Losing the socks and switching out your footwear. Once you cool your feet down, the rest of your body may feel cooler too. Being closer to barefoot means you may also feel more connected with the world around you. Of course, you still need shoes to keep your feet safe and to keep your outfit on point. These TKEES Gemma sandals are a way to have it all!

Get the TKEES Gemma sandals for just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

Alessandra Ambrosio was recently photographed in her own pair of Gemma sandals. To complete the outfit, she wore a matching top-and-shorts set in all white with black piping, plus a zebra print face mask and Vera Wang sunglasses. We loved how the sleek, thin design of the sandals made just enough of a style statement without distracting from or getting in the way of the her clean and chic look. We wanted a pair!

Luckily, Zappos has four colors of the Gemma in stock. Beach Pearl is a luminous golden shade, Cream an off-white, Fairylust a magical silver and Sable a classic black. These shoes are extremely lightweight and majorly flexible, but they do have a padded footbed for added comfort. As for the upper, you have a skinny double strap design going across the foot, offering a minimal kind of slide style. This is definitely a way to level up your regular flip flop or slide look without having to get fancy or complicated.

Get the TKEES Gemma sandals for just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

These open-toe, backless flats are the kind of shoes that can fit into anyone’s closet, matching up with anyone’s personal style. Reviewers say they’re “obsessed” with them and think they’re absolutely “beautiful,” and they say they’re “exactly what [they] wanted for an upcoming vacation.” BRB, just going to daydream about ourselves on a gorgeous beach vacation with these sandals on our feet.

These Gemma sandals fit just as well with a bikini as they do with a slinky dress for date night. We can see them with a romper or overall shorts just as easily as we can see them with leggings and a tee or a fit-and-flare frock. They will seriously go with just about everything. These are definitely shoes we’ll always have ready by the door, because we’ll be wearing them every chance we get!

Get the TKEES Gemma sandals for just $50 at Zappos with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from TKEES here and check out all of the sandals available at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!