These Tan Joggers Are So Similar to Alessandra Ambrosio’s $108 Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of our favorite stars have been keeping it real in their down time, leaning into luxe loungewear and other comfies — just like Us! The only difference? Well, we occasionally feel a bit frumpy in sweats — and celebs have a unique ability to look flawless at all times. That’s exactly why we turn to their outfits for inspiration!

When you’re a supermodel like Alessandra Ambrosio, anything you wear is bound to be a hit. Just look at the casual jogger sweats she was spotted rocking while running easy errands in Los Angeles! We were immediately obsessed, but our only qualm with the exact pair that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore is that they’re over $100. We wanted to snag her style for less, so we set out to find a perfect pair of joggers that exudes the same vibes as Ambrosio’s for a fraction of the cost!

Get then Willow Dance Women’s Cinch High Waist Sporty Gym Athletic Jogger Pants for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.



Our goal was to purchase jogger sweats with the same high-waisted design and loose fit as Ambrosio’s. Not only did we succeed in our mission, we also happened to discover joggers in what appears to be practically the same shade of tan! We adore the light taupe hue because it can literally go with anything, be it light tops, dark jean jackets and every garment in between.

Get then Willow Dance Women’s Cinch High Waist Sporty Gym Athletic Jogger Pants for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Joggers are perhaps the most straightforward lounge pants on the market. While we’re sure that a pricier designer pair is well-worth the money, shopping on a budget is crucial right now. This more affordable pair is such a worthy alternative, and you may be able to pick up multiple colors if you like the fit. You can pay a fraction of the price and nail the same effortlessly cool vibes. It’s officially time to live your most comfortable life — if A-list supermodels can do it, so can you!

See it: Get then Willow Dance Women’s Cinch High Waist Sporty Gym Athletic Jogger Pants for just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Willow Dance and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!