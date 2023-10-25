Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A basic long-sleeve tee is a super-underrated wardrobe item, particularly in the chillier months. It can be essential for layering, especially under cold-weather favorites like insulated vests, cardigans and jackets; it can help keep you warm without sacrificing lightweight ease and comfort; and in solid colors and low-key patterns, it’s pair-able with just about any variety of outerwear and bottoms. However, so many long-sleeve shirts are too short in the length or cut, or too tight against the skin — or just fit improperly, which makes wearing them a real chore.

Well, not this one! We found what we think will be your shirt savior this winter — a classic-fit, long-sleeve crewneck tee that comes in just about a zillion sizes and colors (well, maybe a zillion is an overstatement, but seriously, it’s a shockingly large amount) and has been stamped with the 5-star seal of approval by nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers to date. If you’re looking to stock your closet with this basic beauty, keep on reading for all the details and how you can score your own.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 245, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt became a fast favorite after its introduction at the retailer, and it’s easy to see why. The shirt, true to its name, is a classic fit — close but comfortable, offering some looseness and easy movement without sacrificing silhouette. Its cotton modal blend jersey fabric is ultra-soft with added stretch, also ensuring all-day comfort no matter if you’re battling your way through your to-do list or just heading to a low-key day of work at the office. The versatility of the shirt can’t be overstated either — a long-sleeve tee is a classic wardrobe essential, and this piece is the perfect layering item for a variety of outfits, whether teamed with your favorite jacket or cardigan or a cozy pair of jeans or leggings.

With a classic crew neck cut, long sleeves and a flattering length, this essential T-shirt is the perfect basic to add to your closet. Best of all, the shirt comes in a huge variety of sizes from XX-Small Slim to 6X-Large, making it ideal for almost any body type and shape. And you can snag it in a wide range of colors and patterns too: neutrals like Oatmeal Heather, Espresso, and Black; eye-catching shades like Lime Green, Bright Blue and Pink; and patterns like Black & White Stripe and Red & Burgundy Stripe.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 245, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt from Amazon Essentials is a huge favorite at Amazon, with nearly 15,000 shoppers at the retailer bestowing a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating to the piece. “The perfect shirt!” raved one 5-star fan. “This is very soft, and very flattering. It’s the perfect combination of cotton, spandex etc. It’s also a little longer length, which is also flattering. I have four colors, all beautiful.” Stocking up on multiple colors of this shirt seem to be a trend with Amazon customers: “I bought 4 shirts. I may buy more,” confessed a satisfied shopper. “They are perfect fit with a little stretch. Long enough that it hits right where I like it…I have worn them with joggers. Jeans. Scrubs. They are also soft and so far holding up to multiple washes.”

Shoppers also especially call out the length of the shirt and of the sleeves as a bonus for this basic favorite. “Great casual shirt!” raved a happy reviewer. “Nice color saturation in fabric. Comfortable with some stretch so the shirt follows the lines of your body but does not look or feel skin tight.. Good sleeve length with enough stretchiness to hold it in place at full length or push it up without it flopping down. Easy wash and wear with no pilling after several wears and launderings!” Another wearer agreed, adding that it’s a “nice top for cooler weather” and “the sleeves are plenty long as well, so if you are tall, you will be happy with this.” Grab your own Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt now (or a few of ’em!) for just $17, only at Amazon.

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 245, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not quite your style? Explore more shirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Surprise! Jennifer Aniston's Favorite Underwear Brand Is Now on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. No matter the time of year, having a fully stocked intimates drawer is crucial. And while there are plenty of factors to ponder when upgrading your collection, it’s crucial to consider variety! Think about it: Seamless thongs banish […]

Related: Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This Facial Toning Device — And Neither Can I Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever wonder how celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson keep their faces looking snatched? Sure, genetics plays a part, but the real secret may be a handy little device called the NuFace. This […]

Related: The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Wrinkles and Fine Lines Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul just made its annual return, meaning there are so many beauty deals available to shop from now through November 5. It’s certainly a great time to do some holiday shopping, but it’s also […]