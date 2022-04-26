Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Podcast, music and book lovers, this is your lucky day! Let’s get right down to it. From now through May 3, 2022, free-trial eligible customers can get three free months of Audible Premium Plus and Amazon Music Unlimited when you sign up for both. That’s huge! Enjoy podcasts, over 90 million songs, thousands of audiobooks and so much more when you sign up!

Okay, now that you know the deal, we want to get you ready to go with our favorite celebrity-hosted podcasts so you can make the most out of your free months and beyond. Learn more about our five picks below!

Office Ladies: Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey

Fans of The Office (a.k.a. basically everyone) will appreciate this re-watch podcast, hosted by two of the show’s hilarious leading ladies. Learn exclusive insider scoops and stories from behind the scenes, and enjoy special episodes where the hosts welcome other actors and writers from the show like BJ Novak and Rainn Wilson!

Listen to Office Ladies on Amazon Music!

SmartLess: Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett

This podcast is hosted by three of the most beloved actors in comedy and beyond. If you want to laugh, this is the way to go. In each episode, one host introduces a mystery guest to the other two. Guests have included Tom Hanks, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connel, Lebron James, Jennifer Aniston and so many more!

Listen to SmartLess on Amazon Music!

Best Friends: Nicole Byer, Sasheer Zamata

Want to kick back and giggle while hanging out with your BFFs? That’s exactly what listening to this podcast feels like. The two comedians tackle celebrity crushes, internet memes, fun quizzes and also some seriously helpful topics like how to approach dating troubles and create boundaries!

Listen to Best Friends on Amazon Music!

The Bellas Podcast: Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

It’s no surprise that the Bella Twins, who have taken on professional wrestling, a wine business, reality TV and so much more together are also killer podcast co-hosts. The sisters discuss real issues but also aren’t afraid to debate silly things like the right way to put toilet paper on a roll. They also host many guests, from their partners, Bryan Danielson and Artem Chigvintsev, to Paris Hilton, Tyler Cameron, Snooki and many, many more!

Listen to The Bellas Podcast on Amazon Music!

LeVar Burton Reads: LeVar Burton

We all have the fondest memories of Reading Rainbow, and now Burton is back, inviting listeners to “take a break from your daily life, and dive into a great story.” His soothing voice combines with lovely soundscapes to leave you immersed in works by famous authors like Haruki Murakami, Octavia Butler and Stephen King!

Listen to LeVar Burton Reads on Amazon Music!

Looking for something else? Explore more podcasts on Amazon Music here!

