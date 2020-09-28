Cozy Up With This Patchwork Leopard Top for Fall — With Thumbholes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you feeling that shopping itch? Are you ready and willing to add some cute clothes to your wardrobe, but haven’t been able to figure out where to scratch it? You’ve searched the internet, you’ve window shopped and you’ve scrolled through fashion bloggers’ feeds, but nothing is quite hitting the spot.

Considering there are times where we force ourselves not to make any clothing purchases at all, it’s definitely frustrating when we’re finally ready to place an order but can’t find a piece we actually deem worthy of our wardrobe. It happens to everyone. If you’re currently stuck in that shopping rut, however, we think we have just the thing to help you out!

Get the POGTMM Long-Sleeve Patchwork Top with Thumbholes starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top perfectly rides the line between casual and dressed up. It’s essentially like any regular long-sleeve tee in that it’s comfy and easy to wear, and it can go with any pair of jeans, shorts, etc. The look, however, is easily unique enough to catch both eyes and compliments. Just look at the patchwork detail!

You’ll see there is one contrast pocket on the chest, standing out in an always trendy leopard print. But this top takes things up yet another notch with the extra-long cuffs of the long sleeves. They travel halfway up the forearm and boast that same leopard print as the pocket to shake things up! But that’s not all. They also have one of the most underrated features in clothing ever: thumbholes! Thumbholes are the best because they’re almost like an easier version of fingerless mittens, but they also add an edgy and cool accent to any look!

Rounding out the details of this top is the round neckline, as well as the longer hem that hits toward the bottom of the hips, making it easy to tuck in if your look calls for it. There are also 15 different colors and variations to choose from if you check out the Amazon page, so there’s always more to explore!

For now, however, our heart is set on this leopard version. It’s a seasonal staple you’ll find any excuse to wear during spring and summer too — it’s that good! Might as well go back for all of the other variations every time you find yourself stuck in another shopping rut.

