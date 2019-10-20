



The second the cold weather rolls on in? Break out the shearling and teddy bear coats! It’s the only way to brave the cold and know we’ll survive it in style. See, Mother Nature is still as unpredictable as ever. Just when we think our “heavier” jackets will get the job done, wild winds come out of nowhere! And there we are — running right back to our beds and hiding underneath the covers.

That brings Us back to our original point: these jackets. As much as we’d like to stay wrapped up in our favorite blanket all season long, we simply can’t. Chances are, jobs won’t look too fondly on their employees draped in duvets at their desks all day. So, what’s a person to do? Call out from work every single day because it’s chilly outside? We wish, but slim chance. Instead, let’s wrap ourselves up in a blanket-inspired coat to keep Us warm from here on out.

See it: Grab the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Faux Shearling Oversized Coat for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

The PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Faux Shearling Oversized Coat is totally on trend — just look to stars like Hailey Bieber and Karlie Kloss who are obsessed with this style of outerwear. It’s crafted from a faux-shearling material that is not just warm but cozy. One reviewer couldn’t get over how “soft and comfortable” the material was and another said it was even more “awesome” in person — which is actually music to our ears. Rarely do we find a blanket-inspired coat that lives up to the hype, and here? All nine shades — nine of them! — do just that.

So many reviewers couldn’t get over how warm this “oversized” jacket kept them. It’s the perfect piece to bundle up in on those unbearably cold days and when doing so, one reviewer said it was “better than heaven.” She was snug, toasty and fashionable (most importantly). This is a true layering piece — nothing will look too bulky underneath, so there’s no risk of an unflattering look. Remember how we said it featured an “oversized” fit? Apparently, it’s large without being big or baggy — and form-fitting without clinging to our skin. Its true: this “super soft” jacket is bound to be our very own cloud nine!

See it: Grab the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Faux Shearling Oversized Coat for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

Honestly, we can understand why this coat is Amazon’s number one best-seller. Reviewers loved how it rivaled more expensive brands’ signature styles and does so at a “fraction of the cost.” Best of all, the shades! One reviewer loved how she could buy “one or two” (or even three or four) and do so without breaking the bank. In that case, consider our week’s wardrobe decided! This blanket-inspired coat isn’t just pretty and polished, but ideal for anyone who’s looking to stay warm and look cool all season long!

See it: Grab the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Faux Shearling Oversized Coat for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional PRETTYGARDEN pieces, more jackets and women’s clothing also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!