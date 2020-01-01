2020 Goals: This Top-Rated Squat Machine Is Under $100 on Amazon

New year, new you — right? Sure, that’s always the ultimate goal — but if we’ve learned anything after abandoned resolutions of the past, it’s that you have to be realistic and make small changes in order to see real results.

So if you don’t feel like completely overhauling your lifestyle and exercise routine overnight, start by switching it up. Instead of shelling out big bucks for boutique fitness classes, focus on where the journey truly begins: your home. The investment in a brand new training machine designed to deliver the perfect squat is the logical first step!

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer with Included Equipment Instructional and Training Videos for $98 (originally $150), available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Who doesn’t want to upgrade their workout regimen come January 1? That’s exactly what the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer seeks to do — all for a seriously affordable price. Right now, you can pick up this up for $98 on Amazon — which is 35% off the original price! Of course, the machine was created to primarily strengthen your lower body — but this will also work wonders for various muscle groups if used consistently. No matter what level of training you’re seeking to partake in, the three resistance bands provided allow for a variety of intensity (each band adds 22 pounds of resistance).

In addition to the easy-to-use machine, you’ll receive an online training video — which will clear up any questions and guarantee you get the most out of the program as possible. The power of a squat is underrated — in addition to the glutes, your core, arms, calves and shoulders all benefit — which is why this is somewhat of an all-purpose machine, and the perfect way to get back into the game after a relaxing holiday season!

With the majority of nearly 500 (and counting!) reviews all deeming this to be five-star equipment, it’s safe to say that this is the real deal. The general consensus is that the machine only takes about 10 minutes to put together, which is a major perk. From there, the results are endless. One personal trainer was skeptical given the low price point, but immediately found it to be the most impactful hamstring and lats workout they had experienced. Many others that have struggled with their squats (we’ve all been there) found this was the only way they were able to successfully maintain proper form.

Following two hip surgeries, one reviewer was extremely frustrated with what they could accomplish. After incorporating this machine into their home gym and discovering how simple it is to operate, they are now more motivated than ever. With such an array of positive testimonials (not to mention an unbeatable price), it looks like it’s officially about to be squat season with this new trainer!

