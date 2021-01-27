Shoppers Say These Are the ‘Best’ Tie-Dye Sweats Yet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all seen plenty of tie-dye over the past year, so it’s rare to find a version of the print that hasn’t been done before. Coming up with new ways to showcase tie-dye isn’t easy, but focusing on fresh color palettes is a clever way to update the trend.

Not sure what we mean? Look at these amazing joggers that we discovered hidden in Amazon’s The Drop collection. These limited-edition styles are consistently updated and are always on-point, and we love the super subtle and dreamy hues incorporated throughout these top-rated bottoms!

Get The Drop Women’s Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant for $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.



These joggers are ultra-sophisticated thanks to their muted tones, and these shades are ideal for the upcoming spring season! While the more low-key options are our favorites, there’s one bright neon pair that’s available if you’re in the market to make a bold statement.

The simple cut of these joggers is classic and exactly what we’re looking for in the sweats department. They fit slightly high-waisted, have a slim pant leg that’s not too loose or baggy and are finished off with elastic cuffs right at the ankles. You can wear these joggers with sweaters tucked in, tank tops, cropped tees and practically any other garment!

These sweatpants certainly don’t need to stay in the house. All you have to do to nail a going-out look is wear them with a sleek jacket and a strappy pair of shoes. Of course, you can also throw on some white sneakers and a jean jacket for a casual ‘fit, or a black moto jacket and ankle booties for a dressier vibe!

If your goal is to score the full tie-dye fantasy, there is a matching crewneck sweatshirt that will complete the loungewear look! Pick up both to wear together or keep them as separates that you can mix and match with everything else in your closet. Tie-dye is far from over, people!

