This ‘Second Skin’ Turtleneck Top Will Be a Layering Must in the Cold

When people talk about layering your clothing in the fall and winter, what do you usually picture? Probably cardigan sweaters, pullover sweatshirts, short jackets, long coats and scarves, to name a few examples. What do all of these layering items have in common? The fact that they go over your outfit.

What about something that goes underneath? We don’t mean an undershirt or cami that’s meant to be invisible under your clothing, but something that can act as part of your look. One of our top choices is a form-fitting turtleneck. They can really transform a boring outfit into a totally chic ensemble!

Get The Drop Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck Second Skin T-Shirt for $20 or under at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

A fitted top is the way to go because if it fits like a second skin, it won’t bunch up and look frumpy underneath your other clothing. This turtleneck is exactly our preference. It’s figure-hugging, but it’s so stretchy that it’s not tight, and it’s wonderfully soft and slinky. It also hits at the hips making it easy to tuck into your bottoms!

This top is an Amazon exclusive and comes in sizes XXS-3X. It also comes in seven color variations. The small leopard print definitely caught our attention, since it’s fierce but its neutral colors will go with plenty of other pieces. There’s also a watercolor print with a design that looks like soft-focus flowers. Need a solid shade? The last five are for you!

Before we get into some of the ways you can layer with this top, we do want to note that it does look great on its own too. When you need that extra warmth though, try layering an overall dress on top, or a loose-fit satin cami. You could also go with a simple T-shirt, a knit sweater vest or a zip-up fleece. Any coat or jacket will work too!

Because of how it rides the line between casual and elegant, this top is super versatile too. You can tuck it into a flared skirt and slip on a pair of flats or heels, or you can wear it with a pair of joggers and sneakers for some cool street style vibes. Some sizes are starting to sell out, so grab it fast and start putting those outfits together as soon as it makes its way home to you!

