Even though the summer hasn’t technically kicked off, the season is already here! It honestly crept up on Us faster than expected, and we haven’t exactly gotten our full wardrobe together. For any last-minute additions we may need to add to our closet, we’re looking to Amazon. Their fast shipping (especially if you’re a Prime member) ensures you don’t have to wait a long time for your new pieces to arrive!

We may already have our go-to bottoms locked and loaded, but if we want to switch things up, the easiest way is to pick up some new tops. We decided to scope out Amazon to find the best of the best blouses we’re planning on wearing this summer. The greatest part? Virtually all of these options can be dressed up or down, and we adore that type of versatility. Check out the ultimate summer top roundup below!

Our Absolute Favorite Summer Tops on Amazon You Need ASAP

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Out of all of the tops we wear, our most-loved pieces are basic cropped tank tops like this one from Artfish — available for $20!

2. We Also Love: You can take this peplum-style CiCiBird top from day to night thanks to its classy aesthetic — on sale for $24!

3. We Can’t Forget: Another solid basic to have on hand is this LouKeith spaghetti strap top. It’s just as versatile as any other option you own — just $12 on Amazon!

4. Top Romantic Pick: This adorable crop top from SheIn is girly and perfect for a date night or a fun hang with friends on the weekends — on sale for $18!

5. Comfortable Dressy Pick: This smocked peplum top from CILKOO will flatter virtually everyone who wears it — starting at just $20!

6. Top Reviewed Number: Nearly 14,000 shoppers swear that this VETIOR wrap crop top is one of the best pieces you can own — available for just $19!

7. Favorite Versatile Piece: You can style this slinky cowl-neck top from Miessial in a million different ways — starting at just $16!

8. Incredible Deal: We can’t believe this essential lantern-sleeve top from EVALESS is on sale right now — get it for just $22!

9. Chiffon Blouse Choice: This stunner from BLENCOT is made from a beautiful material that will make you feel like you’re on cloud nine — buy it for $28!

10. Our Favorite Halter Pick: This EIMIN top is ideal for a hot summer night out of the town — available for $16!

11. Show-Stopping Number: We adore the way that this strappy crop top from ZAFUL wraps around the body to create a truly stunning look — starting at just $20!

12. Flowy Floral Top: You can’t get a better classic floral blouse than this one from Biucly — on sale for $23!

13. Super Ruffly Pick: This off-the-shoulder top from Byinns has layers on layers of ruffles that will surely make a style statement — get it for $36!

14. Tube Top Option: This ISZPLUSH top is strapless and skintight like your typical tube top, but the knotted detail on the bust gives it a flattering sweetheart neckline — it’s yours for just $20!

15. Ultimate Crop Top Pick: Though this LYANER top is on the shorter side, the way that it flatters the bust is amazing and it’s the perfect companion for some high-waisted jeans — get it for $22!

16. Classic One-Shoulder Blouse: We’re in love with the way that this Guteidee top flows and drapes on the body — the starting at just $26!

17. Super Statement-Maker: You’re guaranteed to make an impact when you wear this structured tie-waist one-shoulder top from Romwe — on sale for $26!

