Several major cities have recently reopened their businesses in the US, and men across the country have found themselves returning to work in person. While they were working from home, it was simple to walk into their offices or even work from their kitchen tables in the combination we’ve all come to love: sweatpants and a nice button-down shirt.

During the pandemic, working men across the country — and all individuals for that matter — have mastered the art of Zoom calls. We’ve all thrown our stuff in one corner of our rooms to clear space for our tiny square Zoom windows. We’ve all experienced the last-minute mad dash to our laptops in order to make our Zoom calls on time too.

We’ve also all definitely had a moment or two where we’ve kept ourselves muted in front of the camera, while a small catastrophe was occurring behind the scenes. The dogs were barking, kids were throwing tantrums — you get the idea.

Working from home was an interesting and difficult transition for many individuals across the US, but now as we slowly return to in-person work, there’s a lot we’ve learned to bring back to the workplace. For starters, how we present ourselves is important and always has been. Now, more than ever, there’s a feeling of professionalism that’s back in the workplace and is definitely here to stay.

For working men across the country, there’s never been a better time to bring their A-game back to work environments and present themselves with class and professionalism. In an in-person pitch meeting, a man who arrives with good ideas and a leather laptop case and phone case? That’s a man ready for whatever work needs to be done. Men everywhere are turning to these leather goods from Andar, and it’s no wonder. Leather goods that are perfect for the at-home to at-work transition are this company’s specialty.

There Are Leather Goods And Then There Are Leather Bads. Andar Makes The Good Kind.

Andar is ready for every man’s in-person meetings or work calls. With their laptop cases, phone cases and popular leather wallets, it’s simple for men everywhere to find leather goods from Andar that they’ll love and cherish.

Andar specializes in high-quality leather that elevates a man’s appearance and habits so that he’s a star in the workspace. If a man owns a premium Full Grain Leather laptop case from Andar and walks into a meeting, how his coworkers and bosses perceive him could change.

And Andar isn’t all about pricey leather for the sake of being pricey leather. Andar actually has affordable prices, considering how exceptional the quality of their leather goods is. Other companies strip their leather of its natural properties and use plastic top coat on their leather for imitation shine. The problem with these processes is that the leather loses its chance to naturally strengthen and weather over time.

Leathers that are stripped of their natural state are also often made with artificial grain, which can seriously weaken the finished product. Any company that uses top grain, enhanced grain or split grain is robbing their leather of the natural characteristics that come with its authentic state.

Andar only uses Full Grain Leather, Nappa Leather, Oil Waxed Leather and Vintage Leather for their products, and this is what sets them apart. Andar leather is unstripped and made to form its natural patina over time. The leather from Andar is made to last.

The point is, there are leather goods, and then there are leather bads. Leather goods come from Andar.

Find leather goods that will transform the way you carry yourself here.

A Simple Snap-On Laptop Case That Makes A Classy First Impression

Let’s talk shop. Andar is all about the on-the-go leather products for men so they can go to work, take a call on a city street and bring their laptops to a local coffee shop on the weekend — all in premium leather. Andar has a signature collection for every man’s working lifestyle, and it all comes at an affordable price.

Consider The Helm Leather MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Cases made in black, brown, sand or navy. These cases are what sets a man apart from his coworkers. The Helm case is made from Premium Full Grain Oil Waxed Leather, lined with a soft microfiber inside. It’s made for functionality. With easy access to all ports and speakers and overheating vent prevention on the case’s bottom, this is the only laptop case that has style, craft and performance in mind.

The Helm’s slim Oil Waxed Full Grain Leather design is a simple snap-on laptop case that makes a classy first impression. It’s an eye-catching piece that pays tribute to the workplace. When a man shows up with an Andar Helm laptop case, he’s arriving ready for wherever his workday takes him.

Turn your laptop into a functional accessory with this laptop case.

These Leather Cases Age Better With Time, Like Fine Wine

It doesn’t end there. Men all over the country have discovered how incredible The Helm laptop case is, and then slowly added the leather laptop pouch for travel, a dual-color leather iPhone case, and a wallet to match.

The Chase is a dual-color laptop pouch that protects your laptop and provides a comfortable travel experience. The Chase comes in two sleek, professional color combinations: camel tan and brown or sand and navy blue. Made with two full zipper pockets for function, unique dual-leather design, microfiber protection and premium Full Grain Oil Waxed leather, The Chase is the protection and sleek modern design every man needs.

And to match? The Marshall iPhone Case. This case comes in brown and camel tan, sand and navy, plus camel tan and jet black for the possibility to mix and match with The Helm laptop case.

Function? The snug and slick design of The Marshall helps keep every phone protected without any extra bulk.

Design? Minimalist beauty meets hand-crafted construction with The Marshall.

Durability? This leather case ages better with time, like a fine wine.

A Man With An Andar Wallet Is Ready For Any Purchase

Andar is all about long-lasting leather that exceeds expectations. At this point, we’re all used to seeing processed leathers in stores that are far from authentic. We’re also used to seeing fake leather sold at real leather prices, which is unfortunate.

Seeing Andar for the first time is seeing leather in its natural state, and that’s why the products from this company are beyond personal to every owner. There’s a personality to each piece that makes owning Andar leather goods a unique experience.

For many men, the laptop case and iPhone case aren’t enough. Andar also makes crafted AirPod cases, iPad cases and their most popular leather goods — wallets. Pulling out a wallet made of Andar leather is the silent introduction every man needs. Andar wallets are every man’s key to a bold and classy first impression.

What can a wallet say about a man? Well, if a man pulls out his wallet and it’s full of receipts, coins and stuffed with too many cards, he might come across as untidy, unorganized and not ready to make a purchase. A man with an Andar wallet is ready for any purchase, trustworthy with his money and effortlessly cool. The Apollo wallet from Andar is what makes that impression.

In dark brown? In olive gray? In cork? It doesn’t matter. All of the color options for The Apollo Andar wallet are unique and crafted with premium materials. An ID window, a pull-tab feature with quick access to cards for purchases and a money clip and V-pocket design for convenience.

The Apollo, along with all Andar wallets, also has RFID protection. This protection is necessary in order to stop hackers. RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. The process of RFID is simple — way too simple. Non-experienced hackers can easily purchase legal scanners at electronics stores and scan credit card information from inside someone’s wallet. Some smartphones even have the technology to complete this scanning process.

With RFID protection, you’re protected from this process, and all credit information stays safe. What’s in a man’s wallet? That’s always for him to know and no one else to find out.

Elevate your style and keep your personal information safe with The Apollo wallet.

Real Life Calls For Real Leather

We’re prepared for real life to kick back into full gear, and real life calls for real leather. Andar leather is the only leather goods company that understands that the working man has to work hard and look professional while doing it. Leather represents trust, subtle boldness, reliability, and a tribute to an honest craft. It also brings a touch of unique class to any man. Andar is here to support a man who takes his workplace everywhere he goes. From a work call to a home call to a coffee break, there’s no place that Andar won’t go.

