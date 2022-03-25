So Retro! These ‘70s-Inspired Jeans Are the Cutest Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There is a lot of debate over which style of jeans is the best. Are we sticking with skinny? Going wide leg? Somewhere in the middle with a bootcut or straight leg design? Do we like flares again? Or cropped? Maybe both?

If you’re worried about which jeans are in style, here’s a secret. They all are! There’s no reason to stick with just one cut of jeans when there are so many different kinds out there that will equally impress. We don’t know one person who would lay their eyes on these retro bell bottoms, for example, and not instantly fall in love!

Get the Anna-Kaci Floral Daisy Embroidered Mid Rise Bell Bottom Jeans starting at just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

These jeans scream ‘70s with their flared bell bottom silhouette and embroidered floral details. They’re not retro in a costumey type of way though. They’ll be so easy to work into your modern wardrobe. They’ll be beautiful with a simple cropped tee and solid tank or bodysuit, or an off-the-shoulder blouse. We definitely want to pair them with a puff-sleeve top too!

These jeans are made from 80% cotton and feature spandex, making them both soft and stretchy. They have a mid-waist rise and a classic five-pocket design, as well as a zip fly and button closure. You’ll also find belt loops, as well as a slim tapered back yolk for a super flattering effect!

There are six different design options when it comes to these jeans. We first fell for the light-wash blue pair, with adorable daisies embroidered all over the front and back, plus a contrast washed hem with an ombré kind of look. You can also opt for a mid-wash, faded blue with rips and beige/ivory florals on the outsides of the legs. There are also four versions with red florals on the flared legs and up at the waistband. There’s a blue and a dark grey, as well as a black and a white. The latter two opt for clean hems and no fading.

Which pair is calling your name?

