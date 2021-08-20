Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Working out is always a struggle. If you’re not used to exercising regularly or simply don’t enjoy it as much as others, it can be hard to focus on fitness. But of course, when you finally get around to hitting the gym, you don’t want anything to stand in the way of your burn! You need the right playlist queued up to stay motivated and, most importantly, the right outfit.

When you’re rocking the proper pieces, it can make your workout that much more productive — and we’ve discovered shorts that not only feel fantastic, they look it too! These Anna-Kaci workout shorts are absolutely ideal for any type of physical activity, and shoppers say that they’re seriously flattering to boot. Plus, they’re a steal at only $20!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Running Athletic Shorts with Pockets for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

These shorts may be straightforward, but there’s a lot more to them than initially meets the eye. The first detail that we noticed is the thick, wide waistband that reaches just underneath the belly button area. Usually, gym shorts offer a thinner type of elastic waistband — but this pair seems to have adopted the style of leggings, and we’re obsessed!

The next feature we want to highlight is the dual-action layer that’s visible on these shorts. Underneath, you’ll find a lighter layer that hugs the skin, and a loose layer on top. This is incredibly practical, as the first layer can help prevent against chafing, while the second provides more coverage. If you’re not a fan of booty shorts because they’re too revealing, these shorts are an excellent compromise!

Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Running Athletic Shorts with Pockets for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

The two details listed above are the primary reason shoppers say these shorts are comfortable, flattering and fabulous. Reviewers are thrilled with how they look in them, but also warn that these shorts may run on the small side. If you want a true loose fit, consider going up a size — and if they’re a little too loose in the waist, there’s a hidden drawstring that you can adjust to fit you perfectly!

See it: Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Running Athletic Shorts with Pockets for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Anna-Kaci and shop all of the exercise and fitness gear available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!