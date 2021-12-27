This Asymmetrical Turtleneck Is So Cozy Yet So Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our ultimate goals for our winter wardrobe? We want it filled with warm, cuddly, fuzzy, soft, cozy pieces. We want to be able to toss any of these pieces on and immediately feel a sense of comfort. We want to be able to lounge in them, nap in them, spend the entire day in them. But if we’re talking ultimate goals, we want these pieces to be super fashionable too for when nap time is over!

Not many pieces manage to dip into both the loungewear and chic style statement categories. That’s why when we find one, we don’t let it pass Us by. We click immediately — and share it with you!

Get the ANRABESS Asymmetric Hem Turtleneck Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This turtleneck sweater is very, very soft and has a looser fit for a cozy wearability. It ups the cozy factor even more with its batwing sleeves. The sleeves do taper at the forearms, however, to pull the look together. That’s not the only chic element though. Take the longer-length hem — it’s asymmetrical!

The hem is higher on one side than the other, almost making it look like you’ve tucked it in on one side for a fashionable fit. Even better is that you don’t need to worry about the fabric slipping out of your waistband like you do when you actually tuck in a top!

Lastly, competing for our favorite feature is this sweater’s ribbing. It’s horizontal on one side and vertical on the other, splitting right at the center of the torso and creating a flattering curve as the hem veers off and does its thing!

This sweater comes in eight colors, so whether you’re feeling something neutral like grey, white or apricot or something a little brighter like blue or pink, you have some great choices. We’d love to see the rust, wine or nutmeg shades in a snowy cabin on a ski trip too!

One of the best parts about this sweater is its versatility. It’s long enough to wear with leggings, able to dress them up, but you could also totally wear it with a mini skirt for a date night or with trousers for work. It’s ready to crush any aesthetic, one day after the other!

