This Maxi Dress Nails Those Effortless Summer Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, certain events in the summer heat call for careful planning and consideration — but for the most part, we want to wear effortless styles when the weather app skyrockets! Garments we can throw on and be out the door in a minute of minutes are exactly what we’re after, and there are a few new frocks on our wish list.

The latest? This amazing maxi dress from ANRABESS! It’s both casual ad chic at the same time, thanks to the addition of some sultry details shoppers are loving. simple sophistication is what it’s all about with this number. Get into the aesthetic below!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Deep V High Slit Maxi Dress for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

The cut of this dress makes Us think that it will look flattering on virtually everyone. It has an empire-style waist that’s banded right underneath the bust, a fitted top and a beautiful flowy skirt that feels fit for a Greek goddess. The plunging V-neckline shows off the perfect amount of skin — as does the high slit that’s on one side of the dress.

That slit extends fairly high on the thigh, but reviewers note it hits at the ideal spot before becoming too revealing. It also allows the dress to be more breathable, which is a dream for the hot and sticky days of summer!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Deep V High Slit Maxi Dress for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can currently buy this dress in a sleek selection of both neutral shades and brighter hues, and it’s available in both long- and short-sleeve form. That said, for July and August, we’re investing in the latter option. This dress is fairly simple, but that’s truly what we adore most about it. You can easily make it look elevated with the right heels and accessories. When you throw frock dress on, you’ll look totally effortless — and that’s the vibe we’re all after these days. Hello, Instagram engagement!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Deep V High Slit Maxi Dress for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Looking for more? Check out our other recommended picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!