14 Best Deals in the Anthropologie 4th of July Sale — Up to 50% Off

Independence Day came early this year! To celebrate, Anthropologie is offering two major markdowns you do not want to miss. From now until the 4th of July, take an extra 50% off sale items and save up to 30% off select home decor and furniture! For anyone who has ever scrolled through the site wishing they could add everything to cart, this is a dream come true.

While others are stocking up on fireworks and flags, we’ll be shopping the best deals from Anthropologie. We rounded up our 14 favorite finds from this limited-time sale, from blouses to bar carts. Red, white and blue skies ahead with these discounted designs from Anthropologie!

1. This Striped Button-Down Shirt

This striped button-down is hands-down the top of the summer. Team this shirt with a white tank and jean shirts or wear it open as a beach cover-up.

Get the Longline Buttondown for just $30 (originally $98) at Anthropologie!

2. This Faux-Fur Throw Blanket

While summer nights can get chilly, this faux-fur blanket may be more of an investment for fall and winter. Shoppers say this throw is “soft and snuggly.” We adore the lilac color!

Get the Tranquil Faux Fur Throw Blanket for just $38 (originally $118) at Anthropologie!

3. These Low-Rise Relaxed Trousers

If you’re not a fan of a high-waisted cut, then these low-rise relaxed trousers were made for you. Featuring distressed detailing, these comfy pants are totally on trend.

Get the Pilcro Low-Rise Relaxed Trousers for just $40 (originally $130) at Anthropologie!

4. These Knotted Sandals

Tie the knot with these knotted sandals, a summer staple! Available in beige, navy and pink, these puffy slip-on shoes are simple yet stylish.

Get the Maeve Puffy Knotted Sandals for just $30 (originally $80) at Anthropologie!

5. This Sweetheart Sundress

Reviews rave that this sweetheart sundress is “beautiful and comfortable.” Plus, there are pockets! All three patterns are perfect for summer — black-and-white gingham, blue floral or yellow leaves.

Get the Maeve Sweetheart Mini Dress for just $40 (originally $148) at Anthropologie!

6. This Printed Peasant Blouse

Anthropologie is known for boho-chic clothing, and this printed peasant blouse fits right in. One shopper gushed, “The color is really unique and special, a must-have for me.” We suggest wearing a black tank top underneath since the top is slightly sheer.

Get the Sheer Printed Peasant Blouse for just $30 (originally $98) at Anthropologie!

7. These Sleek Flare Pants

Boot cut is back, baby! Reinvent your work wardrobe with these sleek flare pants, available in black, pink and red! Take these trousers from the office to happy hour.

Get the Exquise Sleek Flare Pants for just $60 (originally $198) at Anthropologie!

8. This Beige Bralette

Looking for soft support that feels like a second skin? This beige bralette is the perfect layering piece. “The SOFTEST bralette,” one customer declared. “It feels like you’re wearing nothing.”

Get the Jenny Seamless T-Back Bralette starting at just $5 (originally $24) at Anthropologie!

9. This Long-Sleeve Chambray Top

Chambray is basically the denim of summer. Pair this smocked long-sleeve top with white jeans or go for the Canadian tuxedo look with blue jeans on the bottom.

Get the Cloth & Stone Smocked Chambray Top for just $30 (originally $98) at Anthropologie!

10. This Rolling Bar Cart

Throwing a party this summer? Step up your entertaining game with this chic rolling bar cart. Just prepare for all your guests to ask where they can purchase the same one.

Get the Edith Bar Cart for just $558 (originally $698) at Anthropologie!

11. This Woven Bronte Pillow

Soften up your space with these 100% cotton woven throw pillows. The pastel color palette and versatile design will match any style decor.

Get the Woven Bronte Pillow for just $70 (originally $88) at Anthropologie!

12. This Hand-Painted Earthenware Table Lamp

Utterly unique, this table lamp features hand-painted earthenware, an iron base and a linen shade. The modern piece will brighten up any room — literally!

Get the Wren Table Lamp for just $158 (originally $198) at Anthropologie!

13. This Gold Vase

Good as gold! This elegant gold vase is the ultimate centerpiece that will display your flower arrangements in style.

Get the Lita Vase for just $39 (originally $48) at Anthropologie!

14. This Colorful Bamboo Melamine Platter

Color Us obsessed with this vibrant floral platter that will elevate any summer party. Designed exclusively for Anthropologie, this bamboo melamine platter is dishwasher-safe!

Get the Sarah Campbell Bamboo Melamine Platter for just $22 (originally $28) at Anthropologie!

