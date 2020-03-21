Anthropologie Is Having a 20% Off Sitewide Sale — This Weekend Only!

Your favorite stores might have temporarily closed their doors, but you can still shop your heart out online. As if we didn’t already have all the time in the world to virtually bargain hunt right now, many brands are offering their shoppers some seriously amazing extra discounts!

Anthropologie is the latest company to get on the sale train. For this weekend only, anything and everything in their online store is 25% off. This includes sale items, which is major! We’re pumped about their newest styles for spring, and we picked out our five favorite pieces below. Check them out now and be sure to shop Anthropologie while this sale is still happening!

These Designer Jeans

These classic jeans from Citizens of Humanity are seriously high-quality denim. They’re the perfect fit and can seriously flatter your curves!

Get the Citizens of Humanity Skyla High-Rise Skinny Jeans for $198 and score an extra 25% off at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Bright Sweater

We love the loose knit of this sweater, not to mention the fun bright color. You can get it in either a bright neon yellow or a hot pink hue. It’s the perfect springtime cover-up that you can throw on if it’s slightly chilly out.

Get the Serenity Cardigan for $138 and score an extra 25% off at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Flouncy Dress

We love this easygoing dress that has a ton of movement. The tiers on the skirt and the V-neckline are a dreamy duo. It’s airy and super casual — which is exactly what we’re shopping for.

Get the Kathie Flounced Mini Dress for $88 and score an extra 25% off at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

These Adorable Embellished Joggers

If you’re tired of wearing sweats, then why not go for a structured pair of joggers? These pants are fashioned from a durable fabric but are cut in the same style as your favorite sweatpants.

Get the Byron Seamed Utility Joggers for $110 and score an extra 25% off at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

This Cute Printed Sweater

We love the literal animal print on this sweatshirt, as well as the adorable pale pink color. If you’re going to wear comfy clothing, why not pick up some pieces that are fun to look at?

Get the Leopard Pullover for $118 and score an extra 25% off at Anthropologie — this weekend only!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the clothing, shoes, accessories and home wear that’s available from Anthropologie here!

