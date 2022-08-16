Deal Alert! Take Up to 40% Off Everything at Ashley Furniture

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Need a home refresh? Now is the perfect time! Take this as your sign! Ashley Furniture has a major sale going on right now. We’re talking up to 40% off hot buys or $150 off every $1,000 spent with code: LDSAVINGS. This sale is only for a limited time though, so you’ll have to be quick!

Shop some of the most popular outdoor furniture picks at Ashley below to grab them while they’re marked down!

This Outdoor Lounge Chair

Spice up your backyard or porch with this highly-rated lounge chair. So nice for sitting back and enjoying a book or a drink (or both)!

Get the Clare View Outdoor Lounge Chair with Nuvella Cushion (originally $450) for just $428 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Outdoor Coffee Table

You can’t forget an outdoor table too! Put out some finger foods and snacks for a chill session with friends on this porcelain-topped table. Shoppers say assembly is super easy too!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Coffee Table (originally $560) for just $532 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

This Outdoor Sofa

Kick off those shoes and get comfy! This sofa has a wicker base and a rust-proof aluminum frame, plus foam cushions wrapped in high-performing fabric. We’d love to take a quick (or long) outdoor nap on this!

Get the Grasson Lane Nuvella Outdoor Sofa (originally $1,470) for just $1,395 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!



This Fire Pit Table



There are few activities we love more than gathering around a fire pit at night and enjoying the warmth (and the s’mores)!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Fire Pit Table (originally $1,360) for just $1,292 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!



This Table and Chairs Set

Want the whole shebang? This set comes with a table and six dining chairs so you’re all set for your next family meal or potluck with friends!

Get the Beachcroft Outdoor Dining Table and 6 Chairs (originally $3,400) for just $3,200 with code LDSAVINGS at Ashley Furniture for a limited time!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the sale at Ashley Furniture here!

