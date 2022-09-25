Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lush lashes, beautiful brows — this is what dreams are made of. Sure, we can throw on falsies and draw hair-like lines to fill in sparse areas, but we’d obviously prefer to save ourselves the time and effort. Plus, nothing beats natural growth, especially when it comes to perfecting our no-makeup makeup routine!

If you’re serious about lash and brow growth, you’ve probably looked into or have even tried serums specifically made to help. Of course, many have issues. Some treatments are not compatible with sensitive eyes, and others have been found to have iffy ingredients. Some simply don’t work at all! That’s why we just about squealed with excitement when trusted beauty brand Augustinus Bader announced its newest product!

Get The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum for $150 at Augustinus Bader!

Augustinus Bader is one of the most beloved brands in the celebrity world. Known fans include Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Sandra Oh and countless others. Knowing how incredible the brand’s skin and hair treatments are, we knew instantly that this new innovation would be a game-changer.

This is a two-in-one serum, made for “lush lashes and full, face-defining brows.” According to Professor Augustinus Bader himself, this serum was designed to “work synergistically with the body’s intrinsic renewal mechanisms to address the underlying cause of diminishing lashes and thinning brows.” We’ll get more into what that means for you below!

This serum isn’t some surface-level stunt. It’s backed by real, cutting-edge science, focused on really revitalizing your hair follicle function — and to protect eyes with clean, vegan, irritant-free ingredients. It uses the brand’s proprietary TFC8®, or Trigger Factor Complex, plus key ingredients including red winter algae, biotin, roselle and safflower extracts and a hyaluronic acid complex.

Together, these ingredients may strengthen and nourish hairs, reduce shedding, speed up growth, lock in moisture, prevent growth-slowing environmental damage and promote the production of keratin. “Keratin is the primary component of hair,” and using keratin treatments may make your hair “stronger, brighter and softer,” so we loved seeing this! (Cleveland Clinic)

This product is obviously new, but before launch, 105 participants took part in a 12-week clinical trial to test it out. The results? Out of this world. 100% of participants agreed that they saw visible results in as little as four weeks. Every participant also identified as having sensitive eyes, and 100% experienced no irritation!

To use this next-level serum, always start by cleansing and drying your face. Before following up with toner and the rest of your routine, swipe the thin side of the brush over each lash line, like an eyeliner, and swipe the wide, flatter side of the brush over each brow. Done! It’s that easy. Our only other recommendation? Taking a before photo so you can check on your progress after you finish your first tube!

