Flash Sale! Take 30% Off Derm-Recommended Skincare From Avène

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to save your skin with some serious skin savings? Now say that 10 times fast. Just kidding — no tongue twisters are necessary if you want to get in on this sale. And trust Us — you do!

Avène just launched a flash sale featuring 30% off skincare products specifically recommended by dermatologists. Just use code TAKE30 to nab the discount! If you’re looking for a skin reset, we can’t imagine a better time and place to shop. Check out five of our picks from the sale below!

This Mineral Sunscreen

Every dermatologist we’ve even met (or seen on the internet) preaches the importance of sunscreen, so it’s no surprise to find some in this “derm-recommended” sale. This SPF 50 formula is powerful in protecting against the sun, but because of its mineral formula, it should be very gentle on the skin!

Get the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen SPF 50+ (originally $34) for just $24 with code TAKE30 at Avène for a limited time!



This Cleansing Lotion

If your skin is prone to reacting to different skincare products, this cleanser is definitely worth checking out. It’s made for hypersensitive skin, formulated with just seven essential ingredients!

Get the Tolérance Extrême Cleansing Lotion (originally $32) for just $22 with code TAKE30 at Avène for a limited time!

This Exfoliating Mask

Sick of breakouts and excess oil? You won’t want to miss out on this scrub-mask. Its biodegradable beads may help skin feel baby soft, while clarifying ingredients may help reduce redness and acne!

Get the Cleanance Mask (originally $24) for just $17 with code TAKE30 at Avène for a limited time!

This Night Lotion

Make dermatologists everywhere proud and never, ever forget to wash your face at night! Seal in your skincare routine with this moisturizing anti-blemish lotion just before bed. Reviewers are calling it a “superstar product”!

Get the TriAcnéal NIGHT Smoothing Lotion (originally $64) for just $45 with code TAKE30 at Avène for a limited time!

This Post-Procedure Recovery System

This SOS set comes with six different products. Shoppers say they love it for after medical facial treatments like laser surgery, resurfacing procedures, microneedling and more!

Get the SOS COMPLETE Post-Procedure Recovery System ($140 value) for just $74 with code TAKE30 at Avène for a limited time!



