We can’t necessarily predict panic. It usually comes on all at once, unexpectedly. We’re given some bad news, we realize there’s an obstacle blocking us from completing a journey, we’re suddenly feeling anxious for no apparent reason at all. The cause could be anything — but the solution could be the same, no matter what.

We’re not talking about taking deep breaths or attempting to meditate when your mind is in fight-or-flight mode. If your thoughts are running a million miles per hour, it can be hard to convince your brain and body to calm down. That’s why we love supplements that can help make it happen — and fast!

Get the Happy Healthy Hippie BE Grounded Stress Relief Supplement for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This supplement is made to nourish your “situation-deflectors,” turning panic into zen — without making you groggy. You simply take two whenever you start to feel stress revving up in your system. The brand claims that you’ll experience a noticeable relaxing effect within 30 minutes!

Want to turn down anger, aggression and unhappiness and turn up a blissful, worry-free state of mind? Want to sleep better, feel more energetic and be more alert? This supplement may have majorly beneficial effects on all of the above. It’s infused with calming lavender, which also gives the capsules their lovely flavor, as well as lemon balm. A study featured on Pub Med found that lemon balm “significantly increased self-ratings of calmness”!

This supplement also contains magnesium glycinate to support serotonin and good moods, as well as L-TeaActive L-theanine to soothe nervousness. L-theanine is very popular in anti-anxiety supplements as it’s been found to produce “significant improvements in reducing stress and anxiety” in scientific studies (Journal of Nutrition & Intermediary Metabolism).

This BE Grounded supplement earns even more points with Us by being 100% natural, featuring no chemicals or hormones. It’s also completely vegan and GMO-free, and has been lab-tested. It’s a nice price too. You get 60 capsules per container, meaning you’re spending less than $1 every time you take two and send your mind to a stress-free paradise. It’s on Prime too! While it’s always best to see a professional for serious mental or physical health concerns, this supplement could be a major game-changer!

