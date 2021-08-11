This Beautiful Floral Maxi Dress Is Ideal for Weekend Brunches

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re soaking in the last weeks of summer and living life to the fullest right now! Spending as much time outdoors is a must while the weather is still warm, and we’re only wearing dresses to toast the occasion.

Of course, we wear different dresses depending on what’s on the calendar. If we’re heading out to beach bars with friends, we love a bodycon moment — but for a weekend brunch, a flowy maxi dress is definitely the move. And just like that, this floral maxi from BerryGo is our new favorite brunch dress. Shoppers are totally in love with it, claiming it’s a quintessential summertime piece!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Embroidery Button Down V Neck Maxi Dress for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This maxi dress offers a silhouette that can reportedly complement a wide variety of body types. It has a fitted V-neck top and an empire-like cut that flows out into a beautiful full skirt. The cotton material is super breathable and lightweight, and on top of that, there’s added embroidery detailing that makes it even cuter!

The dress is lined, but the slip underneath is shorter than the complete length. This gives the dress a little bit of a see-through moment at the bottom, which is so fashion-forward!

While the white dresses with floral patterns are absolutely gorgeous, there are other color options as well. But just FYI: They have the same cut, but the embroidery is slightly different. Either way, we think you’re going to be pleased with your purchase. You can rock this dress with white sneakers to style it down or throw on some heeled sandals if being extra is the name of the game!

Yes, we’re dubbing this a “brunch dress,” but we can also envision it at a low-key wedding or other type of backyard party. How epic would it be for a beach vacation? Numerous shoppers note it’s an excellent addition to their wardrobes, and we couldn’t agree more!

