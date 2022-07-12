Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re halfway through 2022 (how did that happen?) and we’ve already abandoned our New Year’s Resolutions. Living in Southern California, we tried to get into surfing — but ended up couch surfing instead. Binge-watching Bravo shows is our idea of a marathon.

But we do want to return to a healthy routine. Now is the perfect time to get back on track, thanks to all the incredible at-home exercise deals on Amazon right now! We rounded up the best workout equipment on sale for Prime Day. All you have to do is add to cart, and your fitness journey has already begun. See you at the finish line!

This Large Treadmill

Run like the wind on the top bestseller in treadmills on Amazon! Stream workouts on demand using the HD touchscreen, and adjust your settings with incline and speed control.

Get the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill for 30% off at Amazon!

This Indoor Exercise Bike

Pedal to the metal! Bring the spin close to your living room with this indoor cycling bike, featuring stationary and leaning modes.

Get the Bowflex Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series for 28% off at Amazon!

This Elliptical Machine

This elliptical trainer is next-level, featuring double resistance levels and noise elimination for a smooth and quiet ride. Plus, this machine comes 90% assembled for an extra easy set-up!

Get the Niceday Elliptical Machine, Cross Trainer with Hyper-Quiet Magnetic Driving System for 39% off at Amazon!

This Home Gym Equipment

Get the full gym experience from home with this multi-purpose workout equipment, complete with power rods, a lat tower and a leg extension attachment. Target all areas of your body with over 65 exercises to choose from!

Get the Bowflex Xceed Home Gym for 25% off at Amazon!

This Sit-Up Bench

This adjustable abs bench is supportive, stable and durable. Functions include: sit-ups, lying leg raises, elastic rope, slant board, weight bench, push-up, etc. Full-body burn!

Get the Hanstorm Adjustable Folding Sit Up Bench Workout for 20% off at Amazon!

This Folding Treadmill

Want to work out while you work? This folding treadmill allows you to get your steps in from under your desk. It also comes with a Bluetooth speaker, phone holder and remote control and app so you can adjust the settings as you please.

Get the Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill for 32% off at Amazon!

This Row-N-Ride Trainer

Squat it out with this versatile exercise equipment! Tone your glutes, quads and hamstrings when you push down, and strengthen your shoulders, back and chest when you push up.

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer for Glutes Workout for 15% off at Amazon!

This Vibration Plate Exercise Machine

Good vibrations! Have some stress on your plate? Sweat it out with this vibration plate exercise machine! This no. 1 bestselling device sculpts your body using full-body vibrations for muscle contraction and activation.

Get the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine for 41% off at Amazon!

This Adjustable Weight Bench

Holding up to 800 pounds and adjusting to a -20 degree decline to +80 degree incline, this foldable weight bench works for a variety of different exercises. This bench also features an updated foam backrest for enhanced back support.

Get the SuperMax Adjustable Weight Bench for Incline Decline Workouts for 32% off at Amazon!

This Flat Weight Bench

Simple, space-saving and supportive, this flat weight bench is a multi-purpose product. Constructed with a heavy-duty steel frame, this versatile bench is durable yet portable.

Get the Marcy Flat Utility 600 lbs Capacity Weight Bench for 53% off at Amazon!

This Rowing Machine

Row on the go with this portable rowing machine, featuring wheels for built-in transportation. The digital monitor displays time, count and calories so you can track your fitness progress along the way.

Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine Rower with LCD Monitor for 38% off at Amazon!

