



When it comes to filling our closets with fashion-forward finds, Nordstrom never disappoints. With a fully loaded lineup of popular and in-house brands up for grabs, we always score big. Since the holiday season is in full swing, now is a great time to give our closets the TLC that it needs. Whether you’re in need of a loungewear re-up or outerwear upgrade, we’re making it a point to load up on all of the goodies during Nordstrom’s massive up to 40-60 percent off sale.

Our Absolute Favorite: We can see why Phillip Lim is a favorite of so manycelebrities thanks to unique signature staples such as this Tory Burch Miller Knee Boot, now 50 percent off!

Be sure to shop all the best deals at Nordstrom’s amazing up to 40-60 percent off sale. Items are bound to sell out fast so we’re scooping up all the best finds ASAP! We especially love these deals, hand-picked by the Us team, listed below:

12 Fastest-Selling Sale Categories at Nordstrom

1. Up to 60% Off Women’s Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll be scooping up so many practical activewear necessities starting with our go-to: Nordstrom’s exclusive Zella line.

2. Up to 60% Off Women’s Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: With over 1,600 glowing reviews, we’re tempted to buy this Thread & Supply double-breasted peacoat (now only $38) in every trendy shade! Want to step it up a notch? Check out this newly marked-down (now 50% off) BERNARDO Micro Touch Water Resistant Quilted Jacket.

3. Up to 60% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Conservative by day, yet easily dressed up by evening, this Eliza J Turtleneck Sweater Dress is taking our dress collection to the next level.

4. Up to 60% Off Women’s Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: Just marked down hours ago, we cannot imagine a more perfect pair of bottoms than these AG Farrah Ankle Skinny Jeans and over 300 reviewers agree!

5. Up to 60% Off Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Although we appreciate the trendy look, it’s the silky yet plush soft-to-the-touch feel of these CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Jogger Pants (a pair that’s rarely EVER marked down) that completely sold us!

6. Up to 60% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: We could barely contain our excitement when we saw these customer favorited, always flattering control top Spanx Faux Leather Leggings (finally) on sale — while supplies last!

7. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re so impressed with the top-notch quality of this 50% off Chelsea28 satin kimono, we’re stocking up ASAP to gift to all our besties!

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Our favorite Halogen Cashmere Sweater with over 600 5-star customer reviews is finally marked down and now available in nine stunning shades!

9. Up to 60% Off Women’s Shoes

Our Absolute Favorites: In addition to the dozens of UGG boots on sale, we’re stocking up on all the rarely-discounted Tory Burch signature shoes!

10. Up to 60% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: Selling out by the hour, Hunter Boots are back on sale while supplies last!

11. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: These 60% of Paul Green Slip-on Sneakers are our new secret weapon for making all our outfits just that much chicer.

12. Up to 60% Off Women’s Wedge Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Hundreds of reviewers are raving about this casual side-slit Lucky Brand pair!

Our Favorite Designer Brands at the Nordstrom Sale

13. Up to 60% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re buying this 50% off ultra-soft Cole Haan lambskin leather jacket in every color!

14. Up to 60% FAITHFULL THE BRAND

We’re sporting these marked down FATHFULL finds all year long (even if it’s just around the house) to keep us feeling sunny.

15. Up to 60% Off FRAME

Our Absolute Favorite: These 33% off FRAME skinny jeans are one of our favorite jeans in our closet!

16. Up to 60% Off Gibson

Our Absolute Favorite: This super-soft Gibson sweater has a nearly 700 glowing reviews (and ‘Us’ editors love this so much we just might be some of those reviewers)!

17. Up to 60% Off Kate Spade

Our Absolute Favorite: Out of the 500+ Kate Spade designer finds on sale, we can’t keep our eyes off this multi-use Kate Spade leather crossbody bag!

18. Up to 60% Off Ralph Lauren

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re adding an elegant touch to all our winter outfits (and pictures) with this all-season 50% off Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Jacket that puts a chic spin on the traditional trench coat.

19. Up t0 60% Off Michael Kors

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been waiting all year for these signature (and stunning) Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pumps to go on sale.

20. Up to 60% off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: The sultry figure-flattering Vince Camuto blouse may just be the chichest studded top of the season!

21. Up to 60% Off Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorites: We could accessorize ourselves in Tory Burch all day every day, but for holiday dressing, our favorites have to be these 33% off ballet flats in a classy black color.

Also be sure to check out the unreal discounts on some of our other favorite designers and brands including:

Shop Our Favorites!

From printed fur coats and knee-high boots to textured sweaters, the Shop With Us team has rounded up some of our favorite pieces to get your closet into proper formation. Scroll down to shop our favorite picks!

This Faux Fur Coat

There is no better way to tackle the chilly weather than with a faux fur. The true epitome of elegance, this chic topper can be worn from desk to drinks with ease. So, once we spotted the Avec Les Filles Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat, we just had to add it to our cart!

Made with a cropped cut, this wildly trendy piece will have Us ruling the streets in style. The super soft faux fur feels like a dream against our skin for instant comfort. Complete with an asymmetrical closure, oversized buttons and a fully lined build, this piece takes chic detailing to new heights. We also love that this design hits right at the waist to showcase the rest of our outfit.

See It: Grab the Avec Les Filles Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat at 50 percent off the original price now at $120 while it’s still in stock. Also be sure to check out other fabulous coats for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom.

These Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boots

For those who love stocking up on boots, finding the pair that checks all the boxes can be quite the challenge. We love designs that feel amazing on our feet, offer great traction and have a versatile flair. We are so happy we found the Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boot, especially since they are available in multiple colors.

Crafted with sleek vegetable-tanned Italian leather, this design is the luxe pair our closet needs. The boot contours through the ankle for a stylishly snug fit we know and love. Made with a subtle heel, we can enjoy a comfortable wear all day long. The minimalist hardware also adds a luxe accent to the boot for a polished finish.

Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop singing their praises. Reviewers love the classic look, while others dig that these boots pair well with almost everything in their closets and fit all leg shapes and sizes.

See It: Grab the Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee-High Boot at up to 45 percent off the original price of $348, now starting at $192 while it’s still in stock. Also be sure to check out other boots for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom.

This Super Soft Knit Sweater

No winter wardrobe is complete without a snuggly sweater. So naturally, the Free People Eleven Turtleneck Sweater caught our eye! A great way to tackle the cold temps in style, this piece can be worn almost anywhere to keep Us comfortable around the clock.

The true epitome of a laidback piece, this design will certainly go the distance in our wardrobe. Providing a roomy construction, we look forward to layering like a pro all season long. Made with a super soft knit, this piece ultra-feminine piece will make an effortlessly chic statement with ease.

See It: Grab the Free People Eleven Turtleneck Sweater at 40 percent off the original price, now $76 while it’s still in stock. Also be sure to check out other cozy sweaters at up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom.

