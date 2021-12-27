Give Yourself the Royal Treatment With This ‘Perfect’ Robe — On Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is always a blur. It’s almost as if time stops, and we’re caught in a haze of leftovers and reruns. If you’re working like Us, this post-holiday period still feels slightly slower paced than our normal routine. We’re definitely not ready for the new year to begin, so we might as well dress like it’s still vacation until then. And what better way to lounge in style than by curling up in a comfy robe?

Robe life is elite. Once we put on a terry throw, we immediately feel like we’re in a hotel or at the spa. So soft and soothing! Whether we’ve just gotten out of the shower or simply need an added layer on a cold winter’s day, a robe solves all our problems — and we found the perfect piece on sale at Nordstrom. For a limited time, enjoy discounts up to 50% off as part of Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale. Read on to shop this cozy Natori robe before it sells out!

Get the Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe for just $50 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

The Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe is totally classic yet utterly unique. Not all robes were created equal, as we’ve learned over time from mixed experiences with a range of fabrics. But this lightweight robe from Natori is in a league of its own. Indulge in the rayon-polyester blend, complete with a removable belt and side-seam pockets. This timeless robe comes in three pretty pastel shades — pink, grey and blue.

Get the Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe for just $50 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

Love is in the air with this Natori terry robe! “I am in love with this robe!” one shopper gushed. “So soft, I feel hugged each time I put it on. The pockets are everything. And it is just the right weight.” Another customer agreed, declaring, “I’m in love!! It’s perfect. So soft and cozy without the bulk and awesome length. Great all-around robe.” According to one review, “This is robe is perfect! It’s super soft. Great material — lightweight but will still keep you warm. I highly recommend.” And this shopper couldn’t name a single flaw: “Can’t think of any way it could be improved. You could live in this robe!!”

Sit back and relax in this brushed terry robe from Natori. And for 36% off, you can’t beat this designer discount. This robe is an absolute closet staple you’ll never want to remove. Don’t miss the amazing deals from Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale!

See It! Get the Natori Sierra Brushed Terry Robe for just $50 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Natori here and shop the rest of the Nordstrom half-yearly sale here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!