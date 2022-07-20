7 Best UGG Deals Still in Stock at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — Act Fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has been active for a few days now, and stock is already flying off the virtual shelves. But don’t fret: If you’re a little late to the party, there’s still plenty to shop!

As we expected, many of the most popular brands are selling out fast. But you can still score great deals on a sought-after staples like UGG, and we have all of our favorites lined up for you below. From slippers to casual sneakers, make your life feel cozier by picking up any one of these bestselling picks!

These Criss-Cross Slippers

These slippers are one of the more popular styles from the sale, and there are still three gorgeous colors available in plenty of size options — seriously!

Get the UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper (originally $90) on sale for $60 at Nordstrom!

These Sleek Winter Boots

These suede boots don’t include the traditional shearling lining, and are designed in a slimmer silhouette for a sleeker aesthetic!

Get the UGG Josefene Short Boot (originally $150) on sale for $100 at Nordstrom!

These Slip-On Sneakers

Shoppers say these are the ideal comfy shoes which you can slip on in a snap!

Get the UGG Alameda Slip-On Sneaker (originally $100) on sale for $70 at Nordstrom!

These Platform Sneakers

We’re obsessed with the trendier look of these kicks, plus the extra height that the thicker sole adds!

Get the UGG Scape Platform Sneaker (originally $120) on sale for $80 at Nordstrom!

These Classic Fuzzy Slippers

If you want a staple slipper that lasts the test of the time, this is the pair to get. They come in six different hues so you can let your personality shine through your selection!

Get the UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper (originally $100) on sale for $70 at Nordstrom!

This Extra Cozy Robe

Is there anything more luxurious than snuggling up in an ultra-soft robe? This one will feel like a five-star hotel!

Get the UGG Lenny Robe (originally $148) on sale for $99 at Nordstrom!

These Feel-Good Socks

So you have the robe — now you need a pair of socks to match! Complete your ultimate cozy night-in ensemble by picking up these puppies!

Get the UGG Leslie Crew Socks (originally $18) on sale for $12 at Nordstrom!

Want more? Check out more products from UGG and shop all of the deals happening during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

