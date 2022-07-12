Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When laundry day rolls around, we always know which underwear has gone missing. It’s never the wedgie-inducing thongs or the cheeky hipsters. The truth is, our selection of ultra-chic panties is really only reserved for special occasions. Comfort always comes first! And tummy control is a close second. Our dream is to find the perfect pair of lingerie that gives Us the smoothing support of Spanx — minus the tight squeeze.

Well, we just found the panties of our fantasies (okay, that sounds weird, but you get the picture). This control-top underwear sculpts your stomach like shapewear! The no. 1 bestseller in women’s lingerie on Amazon, these are not your average granny panties. Available in neutral colors that go with everything, these high-waisted briefs conveniently come in packs of three so you don’t have to worry about running out. The silky softness feels like a second skin. Flattering coverage and comfort at the same time!

Upgrade your underwear collection with these bestselling briefs! Act fast — these panties are currently on sale for a limited time.

Get the Warner’s Women’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Brief Panty for $7 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

For any fans of granny panties out there, the Warner’s Women’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Brief Panty is a game-changer. It’s a familiar cut with a much more flattering fit. Perfect for wearing with high-waisted pants or dresses when you want to feel smooth and snatched! You will reach for these comfy undies again and again.

Get the Warner’s Women’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Brief Panty for $7 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Check out some of the rave reviews below:

“They’re the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever worn.”

“This is worth every star. Not only is the flattering to the body (muffin top totally disappears) but the material is so soft with no harsh irritating seams and lines. It is easy to put on, literally glides up your body. Not like other underwear that feel like you are constantly tugging and adjusting just to fit everything in. The fit and feel is amazing. Definitely my go-to underwear now.”

“I must say these are my favorite underwear, EVER. They help flatten the tummy but in a very comfortable way.”

Find out what all the hype is about by trying these top-rated panties from Amazon — on sale now!

See it! Get the Warner’s Women’s Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top 3 Pack Brief Panty for $7 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Warner’s here and explore more lingerie here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!