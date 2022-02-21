Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Throwing together a coordinated outfit can be hard. There are so many factors to consider — complementary colors, proportions, silhouettes. Sometimes a top and bottom just don’t mesh, and we’re back at square one all over again. Save yourself the hassle with a two-piece set — it’s our secret to pulling off a polished look. The beauty of a skirt set is that it’s essentially a dress that has been split in half to create the illusion of a matching ensemble. Brilliant! Plus, skirt sets often allow an opportunity to show off a little skin for a subtly sultry effect.

One star who always gets it right when it comes to fashion is Blake Lively. We’ve been admiring her style since she played Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. Just last week, the mother of three showed up to New York Fashion Week in a stunning white two-piece skirt set. Our jaws hit the floor! So naturally, we had to find a similar set so we could achieve Lively’s aesthetic. That’s when we stumbled upon this white midiskirt set from Amazon for only $18! Read on to learn more about this look for less.

Get the Gobles Women’s Bodycon Tank Top Midiskirt 2-Piece for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Gobles Women’s Bodycon Tank Top Midiskirt 2-Piece is a set you can take from the club to the beach. It’s an excellent choice for date night, girls’ night out or vacation! If you’re concerned about the “no white after Labor Day” rule, don’t worry — we’ve already debunked that outdated order (and clearly, so has Lively).

Featuring a tank crop top and a midiskirt, this two-piece is your one-stop shop for the cutest corresponding look. Made from a stretchy Spandex blend, this set is super soft and comfy. You can also mix and match the top and bottom with other outfits for extra versatility. For only $18, that’s quite a deal! This set also comes in 17 different colors, so you have plenty of vibrant options to choose from if white isn’t for you.

Shoppers say that this stretchy set is flattering on all body types. “This set is EVERYTHING!” gushed one customer. “Fits as expected and has plenty of stretch. Great material, not see-through at all. LOVE IT!” Another reviewer reported, “This fits and looks just as advertised! Super comfy material, hits below the knee. My first 2-piece dress attire and it’s PERFECTION!! Very classy & sassy!!” We should also note that the midiskirt has a high-rise cut and thick waistband that provide extra tummy control. As one shopper declared, “Very soft, curve-loving and comfortable casual!”

You don’t have to wait until summer to style this two-piece set. Channel Lively’s NYFW style and add a coat on top for a winter white moment. But once the weather warms up, this set will be the perfect choice for any flirty festivities. Throw on some strappy sandals or heels, and you’re good to go!

