This Sophisticated, Color-Blocked Top Can Be Styled in So Many Ways

We all have basic essentials in our wardrobes. They may not seem like much, but they always come through in the eleventh hour when we don’t know what to wear. Basic tees or tanks are the foundation of any fabulous ‘fit, and best of all, they’re usually comfortable.

Of course, there are plenty of staples that are slightly elevated — like this long-sleeve shirt from Blooming Jelly! Rather than a single solid shade, it utilizes color-blocking to spice things up. Although it has a unique design, it can be styled to suit any ensemble — versatility for the win!

Get the Blooming Jelly Women’s Long Sleeve Round Neck Elbow Patched Color Block Stripe Top for $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2020, but are subject to change.

This top is available in various color combos. Each option is neutral, which makes it easier than ever to dress up or down. If you’re heading out for a walk or a quick grocery run, team it with trusty leggings and sneakers. If you’re popping to an al fresco brunch or a casual dinner, skinny jeans and ankle booties will do the trick! Care to go even fancier? In that case, a pair of faux leather pants and some heeled boots will make all the difference. The possibilities are endless — you can even try tucking it into a cute skirt for a professional vibe.

This long-sleeve top is made from a soft cotton material, and it’s lightweight — which is ideal for layering. Shoppers are thrilled with the ultra-flattering fit! After all, you can’t go wrong with a straightforward top that packs a fashion-forward punch. When you’re stressing about what to wear, reach for this top and you’re good to go! Once you have the base for your outfit, there’s no telling where you can take it. This is a must-have for the fall and winter months!

