This $9 Anti-Blister Balm Will Make Your Most Difficult Shoes Comfortable

When we go shoe-shopping, our first step is deciding which aesthetic we’re interested in — especially when it comes to a fab pair of pumps! But what we often forget to consider is how our feet are going to feel after we walk around in our fresh footwear for more than a few minutes.

Blisters are always a risk when we rock a particular pair of shoes, and this applies to any style. Even ultra-comfy sneakers can cause them! Chances are, you feel our pain — and if you don’t want to stop wearing your go-to shoes and avoid blisters at the same time, the ultimate hack may be this BodyGlide foot balm!

Get the BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

We get it: You may find yourself feeling skeptical that this $9 product can actually eliminate blister issues, and you’re not alone. Plenty of reviewers shared their doubts as well, but once they gave this stuff a shot, they felt it was “amazing” and claim it “works like a miracle.” It’s super simple — all you have to do is glide the stick on whichever area of the feet you think blisters may pop up on. The heels, toes and balls of the feet are all fair game. Then, throw on your shoes and you’re all set!

This balm helps to soften your skin and create a texture that doesn’t launch as much friction against the material of the shoe, which is how blisters and raw, painful skin tend to form. It also helps to soften the skin thanks to vitamins A and C, which may also minimize inflammation and heal chapped skin. Judging by the nearly 10,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers, this anti-blister balm could be the game-changer we’ve all been missing. If we can wear our go-to shoes more often without worry, game on!

