Channel Brooke Burke’s Wild Leopard Style With This Amazon Cardigan

We’ve fallen into a bit of a style slump this year. It’s like we’ve sort of forgotten how to get dressed. You know when you don’t do your makeup for a while, and then it comes time to draw some winged liner and your hand starts to become nervous and shaky? It feels like you’ve lost your touch. That’s what many of us are going through with our wardrobe right now.

Without any big events or gatherings to go to, getting dressed this year has usually consisted of slipping on a pair of leggings or sweatpants and pulling a sweatshirt over our head. Especially now that it’s growing colder outside every day, we’re having trouble envisioning ourselves in a chic outfit ever again. But there is one thing ready to pull us out of it. It’s this cardigan!

Get the ZESICA Open Front Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Cardigan for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

We definitely won’t take all of the credit for seeking out this leopard number. We had to come across some inspiration first. In this case, it came from model and fitness expert Brooke Burke. Burke is basically fashion royalty, so we should’ve known to turn to her from the start. She recently stepped out in wet-look leggings with lace-up boots and — you guessed it — an oversized leopard cardigan that already felt like it was breathing new life into our wardrobe.

The only issue? Getting one of our own. Luckily, we didn’t have to look far. We found a top-rated favorite on Amazon that looks nearly identical — from the bold print, to the patch pockets, to the relaxed fit. That’s not all to love about this soft, stretchy sweater though. How about the ribbed cuffs, the dropped shoulders or the mid-thigh hem? Obsessed!

The thing we most love about this cardigan right now is that while it makes a fashion statement, it’s so easy to wear. You won’t suddenly feel a dash of imposter syndrome just because you want to put some extra effort into your outfits again. Just slip it on over the leggings you’ve already been wearing and a simple black top à la Burke and you have a look worth loving. Comfy, cute, reinvigorating!

