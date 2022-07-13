Brooke Shields’ Less-Is-More Skincare Routine Starts With This Anti-Aging Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to natural beauty, Brooke Shields is our blueprint. The supermodel completely changed the game with her iconic brows back in the ‘80s, and she’s been inspiring Us ever since with her approach to aging gracefully — she even founded the lifestyle brand Beginning is Now to empower women at any point in their lives. Although beauty is only skin-deep, the actress looks just as stunning at 57 as she did when she first started her career! So, what’s Shields’ skincare secret? Less is more.

“As I got older, if I don’t have to wear makeup, I don’t,” she shared in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video earlier this year. “The first product that I put on my skin is the Chebula Active Serum. Just really sinks into my skin so well. And Chebula is a very, very powerful antioxidant for the skin.” Known for its non-toxic formulas, True Botanicals’ luxury line of skincare is clean, sustainable and effective (I’m personally obsessed with the Pure Radiance Oil).

Get the True Botanicals Natural Chebula Active Serum for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

The True Botanicals Natural Chebula Active Immunity Serum is an anti-aging serum formulated with the powerful ingredients of Chebula, hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. This hydrating serum brightens and smooths skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and evening skin tone. There’s a reason why this product is a bestseller — after just one week, 100% of participants noticed softer and smoother skin. If you’re looking for radiant and youthful skin, try this revolutionary serum!

Many other celebs adore this True Botanicals serum. Actress and director Olivia Wilde said, “Chebula Serum has completely changed my skin. It’s amazing.” And actress Laura Dern remarked, “Since I started using Chebula Serum, my skin is smoother, plumper, more radiant. I see instant glowy results with every use.”

The reviews for this serum are just as glowing as the results! “This serum is a game-changer!” one shopper declared. “Just after one application, I can see results. It exceeded my expectations and now has become my favorite. It smooths out fine lines and diminishes age/dark spots.” Another customer reported, “I saw results, including a dramatically more even skin tone, a more moisturized/glowing skin, and less visible wrinkles. This product has definitely improved the appearance of my skin over time!”

