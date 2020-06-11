You’ll Want to Twirl All Day Long in These Boho-Style Maxi Skirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love living out ’70s bohemian fantasies through our fashion — especially during the summer! Just because music festivals have been cancelled this year doesn’t mean that we can’t look like we’re going to one.

Maxi skirts and dresses are our absolute favorite pieces to wear in the sweltering heat. This stunning high-low style skirt has Us clicking “Add to Cart” faster than ever before! It looks so much more expensive than what it actually costs, and we already have so many different ideas on how we want to style it the second we receive our order.

Get the BTFBM Women’s Boho Print High Low Long Skirt for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 11, 2020, but are subject to change.



These skirts have a unique hem that either cuts off on the side or in the center of the garment — depending on which pattern you pick. As you can see, the skirts are super voluminous — and we can instantly tell how much fun it will be to twirl around in them! They are romantic, feminine and ideal for the summer. Under different circumstances, we may totally have worn this as a Coachella look with an off-the-shoulder shirt.

You can team these skirts with tight, dressy crop tops, knit tanks and cut-off T-shirts. Any of the floral printed options will look chic with a band logo tee. We love to clash styles, and blending flirty florals with a rocker vibe will create a show-stopping ensemble. You can wear these skirts with literally any shoe in your closet — sneakers, heels, Birkenstocks and flip flops will all pair perfectly!

BTFBM Women’s Boho Print High Low Long Skirt (Blue)

These skirts are tiered to create a ruffle effect along the hem. They have an elastic waistband, and shoppers say they fit true to size. All of the prints are gorgeous — seriously, we couldn’t pick a favorite even if we wanted to! The good news? These skirts are affordable enough that you won’t feel like you’re blowing your entire shopping budget if you have your heart set on more than one. Hey Alexa, play songs by Fleetwood Mac!

