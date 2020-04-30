This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020

So, listen: We heard you were on the lookout for a cute new sneaker for spring and summer. How did we know? Maybe we’re psychics…or maybe we just figured it out because you clicked into this article. It could definitely be one or the other, but regardless, our main point here is that we have the sneaker you’ve been looking for!

How do premium materials, brand transparency, a versatile design and eco-friendly processes sound to you? How about major comfort right out of the box, as reported by thousands of reviewers? It’s like we dreamed this shoe up ourselves. Cariuma is the brand that actually created it though, and we are just as happy to wear it!

Get the OCA Low for just $79 at Cariuma!

When we first reported on these shoes just a little over half a year ago, they had over 300 reviews, and we were impressed by that. This time around, we had to do a double take, because that number has climbed up to nearly 4,000! That’s how popular these Rio-inspired sneakers are. Shoppers say wearing them makes them “feel happy” and their “friends are jealous.” Usually a fan of Converse and Vans? They say that this pair delivers a similar style but “more support and a better environmental impact”!

The OCA Low sneaker is handcrafted and available in 11 colors, though the Off White shade is an official New York Favorite if you’re looking for that casual-chic big city vibe. The canvas upper is made of 100% fair-trade cotton, and we love the cute little rubber toe cap. Other details we love include the metal eyelets and aglets adding a hint of shine, the bright green logo adding a pop at the heel and the non-slip rubber outsole, which is derived from trees! Not to worry — no trees are harmed in the process.

As for the inside of this shoe, if you know Cariuma, you know what to expect. “Immediate comfort,” as one reviewer put it. The removable memory foam and vegetable-tanned leather hybrid insole is part of what made the brand famous. It’s a dream for feet, and it only becomes better when you learn that 100% of the water used in the leather process is reused and treated!

With recycled packaging, eco-friendly materials and even a 100% carbon neutral transportation process, the OCA Low is a perfect pick for anyone looking to minimize their footprint while looking totally cute. Pair these sneakers with a summer dress, a midi bodycon dress, jeans and a tee, a jumpsuit, culottes and a blouse — it really doesn’t matter. They’ll upgrade any ensemble as soon as you lace them up. Everyone is going to want a pair this summer, so get a head start and order yours today!

