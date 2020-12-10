Your Holiday Skirt Is Here — And It’s Positively Radiant

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if this year’s holiday plans might be more low-key than others, we’re still encouraging everyone to make the most of them. It’s not about the number of people in the room; it’s about the spirit and warmth. You just have to work on setting the scene a little. Light the candles, trim the tree, wrap any gifts and put them out on display, dim the lights, throw a classic movie on TV and — of course — dress for the occasion!

Holiday style is always one of our favorites. We get to add a little bit of extra sparkle and a little bit of extra shine, and we get to dress up without anyone asking, “Why are you so dressed up?” Throw on your favorite holiday outfit, grab the red lipstick and style your hair, and you’ll see just how quickly the mood shifts into festive territory. Starting to worry because you don’t actually have an outfit for this year and time is running out? Don’t fret for even a second — we have just the piece for you!

Get the CHARTOU Accordion Pleated Metallic Long Party Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you order right now, this skirt will arrive before Christmas — well before if you’re an Amazon Prime member. It’s the holiday skirt of our dreams this year, for sure. Its shade is like a liquid gold, the metallic sheen ready to reflect the glow of your candles or string lights — leaving you looking like the star that belongs atop the tree!

This skirt has a high-rise, elasticized waistband that contrasts the light gold with a sparkly silver. This waistband not only offers a flattering, waist-defining contrast, but it still stays in the seasonal realm, making it a solid choice. And hey, you can always buckle on a waist belt should you be searching for a different look!

Get the CHARTOU Accordion Pleated Metallic Long Party Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This midi skirt has accordion pleats that really let the light dance on the fabric. It flares out a bit for a twirl-worthy flowiness, hitting a little below the knee to leave room for any festive socks or strappy heels you might want to wear. It’s a stunner, but this skirt is also essentially a neutral, so you can wear it with mostly anything. Even a simple plain tee would work for the holidays, or perhaps a cropped sweater or open cardigan draped over a bodysuit. And when the holidays are over? No problem. Throw on a pair of high-top sneakers and suddenly you’ll see this skirt in a new light!

This skirt is available in a bunch of other colors, some with a golden waistband instead of silver, so check them all out on Amazon and shop before you run out of time!

Get the CHARTOU Accordion Pleated Metallic Long Party Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from CHARTOU here and see more skirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!