Our Picks: The Best Coconut Oil Products for Skin, Hair, Wellness, More

Coconut oil is such a magical little ingredient. It has so many potential beauty and wellness benefits, we’d rank it among the best of the best, right up there alongside the holy grail that is water. But there are so, so many coconut oil-based products out there. How do you choose?

By shopping with Us! We’ve already taken care of the choosing, having searched through all of the top products and their possible effects on your skin, hair, body, etc. See our 10 favorite coconut oil products below — and learn about what each is best for!

1. Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Alana Mitchell Daily OC Cream Cleanser

Instead of going after your acne and blackheads with ultra-harsh, intense treatments, try something gentle like this 99% natural cleanser made for sensitive skin. With organic coconut oil, aloe and other plant extracts, this product may wash away blemishes alongside dirt and impurities!

Get the Alana Mitchell Daily OC Cream Cleanser for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. Best for Moisturizing: Kopari 100% Organic Coconut Melt

If you’re looking for the purest form of coconut oil out there, you’ll definitely want to check out this celeb-favorite, organic Coconut Melt (as loved by Kourtney Kardashian). You can use it to moisturize all over your body — or even your hair!

Get the 100% Organic Coconut Melt for just $28 at Kopari!

3. Best for Anti-Aging: Pearlessence Coconut Balancing Facial Oil

Top off your skincare routine at night with this facial oil, made with coconut oil to majorly hydrate and restore skin. This may help visibly reduce wrinkles and prevent new ones!

Get the Pearlessence Coconut Balancing Facial Oil for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

4. Best for Healthy Hair: OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist

If you want glossy, soft, smooth, healthy hair — and who wouldn’t? — then this mist is a must. It combines coconut oil and bamboo extract for major hydration you can simply spray on your locks. Easy peasy!

Get the OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. Best Supplements: Tonik Coconut Oil Capsules

Keep your beauty and wellness routine mess-free and portable with supplements like these organic capsules. You get 120 per purchase — and they come in such cool packaging!

Get the Tonik Coconut Oil Capsules (120 count) for just $30 at Verishop!

6. Best for Soft, Moisturized Lips: Herbivore Coco Rose Lip Conditioner

Sick of reapplying your lip balm every 10 minutes and your lips feeling drier than ever at the end of the day? This lip conditioner uses organic virgin coconut oil and Bulgarian rose absolute to nourish lips. This product may leave you with the perfect pout!

Get the Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Conditioner for just $22 at Credo Beauty!

7. Best Self-Tanner: Fake Bake Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum for Face and Body

This self-tanning serum does double duty, aiming to provide both a sun-kissed glow and moisturizing skincare benefits thanks to its coconut oil and hyaluronic acid inclusions. The formula even contains silk amino acids!

Get the Fake Bake Flawless Coconut Tanning Serum for Face and Body (originally $32) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

8. Best for Redness: Burt’s Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother

This non-greasy lotion can be used on both your face and body to help calm redness, especially after spending too much time in the sun, perhaps at the beach, a local fair or a music festival. The soothing ingredients are also free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS!

Get the Burt’s Bees Aloe & Coconut Oil After Sun Soother (originally $11) for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

9. Best Scrub for Dry Skin: LaLicious Sugar Coconut Extraordinary Whipped Sugar Scrub

The pure sugar cane crystal in this whipped scrub may help slough away any dry, dead flakes to leave skin smooth underneath, while the coconut oil, almond oil and vitamin E may leave it plump and glowing!

Get the LaLicious Sugar Coconut Extraordinary Whipped Sugar Scrub for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

10. Best Natural Deodorant: Native Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant

It can be tough finding a natural deodorant that works for you, but Native’s deos have clearly won many, many people over, considering they have tons and tons of reviews. The Coconut & Vanilla variation is so beachy, and the coconut oil may keep your pits feeling smooth and happy all day long!

Get the Coconut & Vanilla Deodorant for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

