Reviewers Are Raving About These Stylish and Comfy Slip-On Sneakers





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Summertime calls for no-fuss style, and that’s especially true when it comes to footwear. Nobody wants to hassle with shoes that are difficult and complicated to throw on in the warmer months of the year – we just want to get up and go!

Slides and slip-on sandals are obviously extremely popular this season, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t want to wear a pair of sneakers in the summertime too. And we’ve found the perfect pair of slip-on sneakers that are just as easy to throw on!

See it: Grab a pair of Vans Slip-On 59 sneakers (originally $60) with prices starting at just $43, available at Zappos!

These Vans Slip-On 59 sneakers are the perfect addition to your summer footwear lineup. These deck shoes feature the same classic slip-on style that the Vans brand is known for, but the “tongue” on this pair doesn’t hit quite as high on the ankle, giving them perfect look and feel for summer.

And the fact that these sneakers have no laces whatsoever is the best feature of all. Just slide your feet in and you’re out the door in 30 seconds or less!

Shoppers are definitely choosing these shoes as their go-to summertime sneaker. Over 600 reviewers are praising them as the “perfect Spring and Summer neutral slip-on” and say that “these shoes are great right out of the box.” One customer even lauded these sneakers, saying, “You need them. Don’t think about it any longer!”

These slip-on sneakers come in three amazing colors that match the breezy vibe that is associated with summer: a faded neutral, washed-out pastel mint and worn-in black/navy. Each of these three colors is meant to look distressed and worn-in, giving them a super relaxed feel.

See it: Grab a pair of Vans Slip-On 59 sneakers (originally $60) with prices starting at just $43, available at Zappos!

Shoppers are definitely loving the washed-out colors that these shoes come in. One reviewer said that they “get compliments literally every day I wear them.” But if you prefer a darker color that can transition easily into the fall, the slip-ons also come in a rich burgundy and deep navy blue.

The upper of this shoe is made of a sturdy canvas material, ensuring that these sneakers will last you for many years to come. As opposed to traditional deck shoes that feature non-marking rubber soles, these slip-ons are equipped with Vans’ signature waffle tread to provide extra grip when faced with slippery surfaces.

The Vans Slip-On 59‘s are lined with cotton drill fabric, which is a sturdier version of traditional cotton that offers the same amount of breathability. These shoes also feature a padded color and footbed to be extra cozy. There literally isn’t an element of these shoes that don’t scream “optimal comfort.”

Though these slip-ons are designed for to walk around comfortably all day, some reviewers warn that if you require come extra arch support it may be a good idea to throw in some sole inserts for good measure.

If you’re not convinced that you need these slip-ons by now, then you might be interested to know that the lighter, more summer-appropriate colors are on sale! The washed-out black and beige colors are majorly marked down right now.

We constantly sacrifice comfort for style, but with these Vans Slip-On 59’s we definitely don’t have to.

See it: Grab a pair of Vans Slip-On 59 sneakers (originally $60) with prices starting at just $43, available at Zappos!

Shopping for a different look? Check out other Vans items and more sneakers also available at Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!