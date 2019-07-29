No Closet Is Complete Without This Purse Style and It’s on Sale for 33% Off





Is anyone looking for the one bag that will always be trending? If so, we’d suggest reaching for a crossbody. It’s the easy-to-wear purse that’s looking to make our lives just that: easy. Whether we’re struggling with our daily commute or rushing to check off all of those to-do lists, a crossbody doesn’t just work, it works well. Since our everyday totes are a bit too large to lug around and our wallets are a bit too small, a crossbody is an ideal purse. It’s the perfect in-between size and it can store all of our necessities in an extremely accessible way.

If someone asked you what your dream crossbody looked like, what would you say? Would it be subtle or would it be striking? Perhaps a blend of both? If asking Us, we would say it has to be the perfect mix. Our dream crossbody would be sleek and sophisticated and a tad on the slimmer side. It could be worn any day and every day, and most importantly with everything. So when we saw this crossbody in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we didn’t just want it, we needed it!

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Large Shirley Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

The Kate Spade New York Large Shirley Leather Crossbody Bag is the purse we’ve all been dreaming of. This crossbody is crafted from 100% leather with a subtle pebbled detail. Whether we’re pairing it with a T-shirt and jeans or satin camis and trousers, it’s the perfect piece to wear any and every day.

We’re also major fans of the three different colors it comes available in, including neutral tones and bold hues. Regardless of what shade anyone selects, it’s impossible to go wrong here.

This bag also happens to feature a spacious interior. It can easily fit any of our makeup bags, credit cards or wallets. Yes, this purse even has room for a small- or medium-sized tablet. But what about our phones or house keys? Those two essential items can easily be locked away safe and sound in the slip pocket that’s on the side.

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Large Shirley Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

The adjustable strap is one of the most important features of this bag. On those days we’re running errands and want to avoid carrying around a big and bulky backpack, go ahead and reach for this purse instead. It will look great with any sneakers, joggers and T-shirt combo we have going on.

For the nights we’re looking to dress things up, it’s just as transitional! Go ahead and slip into a short dress and heels and finish the outfit off with this crossbody over a shoulder.

Naturally, the reviewers loved this purse just as much as we do! One reviewer said it was the perfect-sized crossbody and alternative to a messenger bag while another reviewer mentioned how high-quality it looked and felt. With so many ways and occasions to wear it, it just goes to show that this is the chicest crossbody that we don’t just want but need!

See it: Grab the Kate Spade New York Large Shirley Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $248) now with prices starting at just $166, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Kate Spade pieces, more handbags and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!