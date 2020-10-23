You’ll Find Love at First Wear With These $30 Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Honestly, when it comes to clothes shopping, sometimes we don’t even know what we’re looking for anymore. This issue particularly persists with pants. We want to keep comfy with something like sweats — but we want something less baggy, so we go for leggings. But leggings are too revealing, so we go for joggers. But joggers are still too casual!

So what are we supposed to do — choose stiff, uncomfortable denim instead? Yeah, right. There’s a time and a place for everything, but most times and most places, we want to keep things comfy. We just don’t want to look like slobs. And that’s why these CRZ YOGA pants are sending our hearts aflutter!

Get the CRZ YOGA Stretch Lounge Sweatpants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

CRZ YOGA makes some of the most popular leggings on all of Amazon, so it’s no surprise that the brand created exactly the type of pants we were looking for. If you’re looking for a piece to spark some serious joy in your closet, you’ve found it. We think of these pants almost as the next level up from joggers. They’re less bulky, with a more streamlined and fitted design, but they’re not tight like leggings. They’re the perfect in-between piece, and they even look nice enough to dress up a little!

These pants are made of a smooth, stretchy, wrinkle-free fabric made to reduce friction as you move. This fabric is lightweight but not thin, and, as an awesome bonus, it’s actually sweat-wicking! That means you not only can but are encouraged to wear these bottoms for a whole variety of activities, from lounging around to hitting the track for some laps!

These pants have a mid-rise, elasticized waistband with an adjustable drawstring and side pockets specifically designed to be deep enough to hold your phone or other handheld belongings. Hallelujah! Another thing we love about the design is that it’s cropped to a ⅞ length, the hem hitting above the ankle. Even something as simple as this can add so much versatility and style to a piece!

These pants are currently available in 16 colors. You have plenty of solid shades to choose from to work with any top and pair of shoes you own, as well as a leopard print, a camo print and a smoke print if you want to change things up. Which one caught your eye first?

